Martus Solutions Accelerates Growth with Strong ARR Gains, Expanding Customer Base, and AI-Driven Product Innovation

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions , the leading budgeting and reporting platform for mission-focused organizations, today announced strong year-over-year growth driven by increased customer adoption, partner momentum, and continued product delivery. This growth reflects rising demand for a right-sized budgeting and reporting solution that delivers clarity and speed without unnecessary complexity.

In 2025, Martus grew annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 44% and achieved a 64% increase in new customer acquisition, reflecting growing demand for financial tools that deliver immediate value and are easy to adopt across entire organizations.

"For mission-focused organizations, financial clarity isn't a nice-to-have—it's essential," said Bill Cox, Founder and CEO of Martus Solutions. "We've stayed focused on helping organizations and companies gain clarity and confidence in their financial decisions, and that continues to guide how we build and grow Martus."

2025 Growth Highlights

44% year-over-year growth in ARR

38% net growth in total customers

90% growth in partner-sourced deals

45 new partners and resellers added

Inaugural Martus Momentum Customer Conference

To support continued customer growth and product delivery, Martus also increased its employee count by 38% over the past year, expanding teams across product development, customer success, and partnerships.

As organizations face tighter budgets and increased accountability, finance teams are reassessing how they manage budgeting and reporting. Many are outgrowing spreadsheet-based processes that lack structure and visibility at scale, while others are reevaluating over-engineered or costly planning systems that exceed operational needs. Martus' growth reflects demand for a right-sized budgeting and reporting platform that can be implemented quickly, supports collaboration beyond finance, and delivers real-time visibility alongside enterprise-grade security and privacy .

Product Updates

In 2025, Martus' product updates focused on reducing manual work and improving day-to-day usability:

A customer-facing AI chatbot to provide faster answers and in-product guidance





to provide faster answers and in-product guidance AI-enabled reporting tools to streamline report creation and surface insights more efficiently





to streamline report creation and surface insights more efficiently Three new ERP integrations—NetSuite, Acumatica, and Xero—expanding Martus' ability to fit into modern financial tech stacks

These releases build on ongoing customer feedback, optimizing performance, and usability improvements across the platform.

Looking Ahead

With continued growth across revenue, customers, and partners, Martus enters 2026 focused on helping finance teams budget, report, and plan with greater clarity and confidence, delivering fast ROI through tools that are easy to adopt, secure, and built for real-world use.

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions delivers cloud-based budgeting, forecasting, and reporting tools designed to simplify financial management. Serving more than 1,300 mission-focused organizations and businesses worldwide, Martus helps teams collaborate more effectively, gain real-time insights, and make confident, strategic decisions. Learn more at martussolutions.com .

