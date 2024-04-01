Marty Olinger Joins TenCate Americas as President of Sports Division

DAYTON, Tenn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate, the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf for sports and landscape applications, is very pleased to announce Marty Olinger is joining the company today in the role of President, Sports Division for its Americas operations.

"We are extremely excited to add someone with Marty's synthetic turf experience to our team," said Charles Dawson, CEO, Sports Division for TenCate Americas. "His proven track record of sales and brand development will be invaluable as we continue to create and install game-changing sports turf products across the country."

Mr. Olinger was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales for Tarkett Sports. He has held a number of executive management roles in the sports and consumer industries, including at Srixon Sports, Dunlop Maxfli Sports Corporation and Johnson & Johnson.

"I could not be happier about joining TenCate, the clear leader for innovation and sustainability in the synthetic turf industry," Olinger said. "I look forward to lending my experience and skills to helping TenCate continue to expand the reach of its world-class product portfolio and its mission of creating healthier, more beautiful communities."

TenCate is the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf solutions for sports and landscape applications. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the company serves customers in more than 40 countries with a suite of well-known brands. The company is fully vertically integrated, which enables it to control the full chain from R&D, through manufacturing, installation, maintenance and now, recycling. For more information, please visit https://www.tencategrass.com.

