Marty Sprinzen, Co-Founder and CEO of Vantiq, Named Among the Software Report's Top 50 Software CEOs

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq, the leading platform for real-time intelligent systems, proudly announces its co-founder and CEO, Marty Sprinzen, has been named one of The Software Report's Top 50 Software CEOs of 2024. This honor celebrates exceptional leaders who have significantly impacted the software industry.

Under Sprinzen's leadership, Vantiq has pioneered real-time intelligent systems, empowering organizations to swiftly deploy Generative AI applications that enhance operational efficiency and save lives. "My vision has always been to tackle the world's toughest challenges—from environmental crises to healthcare innovation and defense. This award reflects our mission to leverage Agentic and Generative AI to create urgently needed technology," Sprinzen stated. "Our work is about more than innovation; it's about making a difference."

Vantiq's technology is revolutionizing use cases from saving lives in ambulances to managing smart cities, while tackling global challenges with unparalleled speed and efficiency through rapid system development.

Sprinzen's extensive experience includes co-founding Forte Software, the fastest-growing software company until 2000, which redefined customer engagement for Global 10,000 companies and was acquired by Sun Microsystems for over $1 billion.

The Software Report's rigorous selection process evaluated nominees on company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic leadership, highlighting Sprinzen's significant contributions and commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Vantiq is the leading platform for creating and operating real-time intelligent systems. Its patented GenAI-driven platform transforms industries by delivering unprecedented levels of insight, adaptability and operational precision. With its Agentic AI and multi-agent collaboration capabilities, Vantiq empowers organizations to orchestrate complex, dynamic systems seamlessly, enabling intelligent interactions between humans and autonomous agents to solve challenges in real time and drive groundbreaking innovation. For more information, please visit www.vantiq.com.

