Maruchan Elevates Traditional Ramen With Gold Launch

After many years, with dedication and commitment to a dream, Maruchan succeeded in creating a brand new instant noodle through the development of the perfect air-dry noodle technology. Maruchan GOLD was originally launched in Japan in 2013 where it has since challenged the status quo, pioneering a brand new category in the instant ramen noodle aisle. Following this success, along with the United States' consumers growing an affinity for authentic Asian cuisine, Maruchan is bringing their newest hit product to the U.S. in two flavors, soy sauce and spicy miso. Learn more about the two Maruchan GOLD flavors here .

General Manager of Sales for Maruchan, Mark Horikawa, says, "At Maruchan, we believe ramen is food for everyone to enjoy. Not only will the quality of our GOLD products excite experienced home cooks, it will also entice those students looking for an affordable yet authentic food experience."

Maruchan GOLD is now available in a variety of markets across the U.S. in a number of large grocery chains including Meijer, Albertsons-Safeway, Food Lion, and Hy-Vee. In addition, the product is available for order and purchase on Amazon. Consumers, from food lover to chef, will find that Maruchan GOLD is the stepping stone to customizing their very own craft ramen medley.

To celebrate the launch of the new product offering, Maruchan GOLD will make its mark in Los Angeles. For six days, consumers will have the chance to try the two signature flavors, Maruchan GOLD Soy Sauce and Maruchan GOLD Spicy Miso. Maruchan GOLD will be popping up in a branded airstream on Friday, 8/23 at the OC Night Market; Saturday, 8/24 at Street Food Cinema; Sunday, 8/25 at the OC Night Market; Friday, 8/30 at the 626 Night Market; Saturday 8/31 at the Street Food Cinema; and Sunday, 9/1 at FoodBeast's Nood Beach.

For more information on Maruchan GOLD , visit Maruchan on Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Maruchan

Maruchan Inc. was established in 1953 by Japanese visionary, Kazuo Mori, who sought to create a convenient, high quality and affordable noodle product for all the people of the world. In 1977, after gaining popularity in Japan, Maruchan started manufacturing ramen and smiles from Irvine, CA. Today, Maruchan is a half a billion dollar brand in the U.S. with manufacturing facilities across the country, bringing consumers all the classic Maruchan favorites as well as exciting new products and flavors each year. Maruchan aims to promote mouth-watering goodness that will get people to drop what they're doing, sit down with each other and share their best ramen dishes. With great consistency, comes greater quality.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products including Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup™, Maruchan Bowl™, Maruchan Taste of Asia Bowl™, Maruchan Yakisoba™, Maruchan Instant Lunch™, and Maruchan GOLD™.

SOURCE Maruchan

