Maruchan Expands Product Portfolio with Customizable Rice and Wonton Ramen Bowls

The new Maruchan Rice Bowls revolutionize quick meals by combining the brand's signature convenience with unlimited customization potential. Available in two distinctive flavors, Maruchan Rice Bowls serve as the perfect canvas for creative meal preparation.

The Chicken Flavor Rice Bowl transforms Maruchan's most beloved classic flavor into a versatile rice format. Your favorite Maruchan chicken flavor now serves as the perfect base for a customizable meal in a brand-new format, allowing consumers to add their choice of toppings for a full, convenient meal in minutes. The Mexican Flavor Rice Bowl brings a satisfying zing to the lineup, featuring traditional Mexican seasonings that create the ideal foundation for a personalized breakfast, lunch, snack, or dinner.

To support home cooks of all skill levels, Maruchan also created a collection of recipe combinations , taking the guesswork out of customization. Whether it's a protein-packed lunch or a vegetable-rich dinner, Maruchan Rice Bowls adapt to any mealtime need.

"We're excited to introduce a product line that will create a new Maruchan experience," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan. "Our Rice Bowls blend the convenience we're known for with endless possibilities for customization, empowering everyone to make meals that fit their unique tastes and lifestyle."

Additionally, in response to overwhelming consumer demand and years of passionate fan requests, Maruchan is proud to announce the return of the brand's beloved wontons with new Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup, the brand's largest bowls to date. This fan-favorite line delivers a premium soup experience in the brand's largest bowl format to date. The classic Chicken Flavor Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup offers a soul-warming soup, packed with juicy wontons, that satisfies cravings while feeding nostalgia. For those seeking more heat, the Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavor kicks things up a notch, combining the classic taste with a spicy twist in Maruchan's biggest bowl ever, featuring delicious ramen and mouth-watering wontons that satisfy both spicy cravings and hunger.

"The return of our wontons is a celebration of our fans' passion and loyalty," Stokes continued. "This isn't just a comeback; it's a re-envisioned bigger, bolder version of a fan favorite. We took their love of the original and turned up the flavor and size to deliver a truly elevated Maruchan experience."

Both new product lines are now available in retailers nationwide and online on Amazon and Instacart . For more information about Maruchan's new products, visit the Maruchan website or find the brand on Instagram or X .

About Maruchan

Maruchan Inc. was established in 1953 by Japanese visionary, Kazuo Mori, who sought to create a convenient, high quality and affordable noodle product for all the people of the world. In 1977, after gaining popularity in Japan, Maruchan started manufacturing ramen from Irvine, Calif. Today, Maruchan is an iconic global brand with established manufacturing facilities across the United States, bringing consumers all the classic Maruchan favorites as well as exciting new products and flavors each year. Maruchan promotes mouth-watering goodness that encourages people to drop what they're doing, sit down with each other and share their best dishes. With great consistency, comes greater quality.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup™, Maruchan Ramen Bowls™, Maruchan Yakisoba™, Maruchan Instant Lunch™, and Maruchan GOLD™.

