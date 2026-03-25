Maruchan Brings Immersive Festival Pop-Up Experience to Cabazon with Free Tastings, Exclusive Merch, and VIP Preview

CABAZON, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruchan is bringing a first-of-its-kind immersive pop-up experience to Cabazon during both Festival weekends in April as music fans head to the dessert. Located just minutes from the festival grounds, the activation transforms a high-traffic roadside stop into a must-visit destination for festival goers and travelers alike.

Maruchan Greets Festival Goers in Cabazon with Immersive Pop Up

Designed to meet fans on their journey to and from the festival, the Maruchan Pop-Up will feature free samples, specialty menu items inspired by fan-favorite flavors, limited-edition merchandise, interactive photo moments, and surprise giveaways throughout both weekends. The experience is free and open to the public.

To kick off the activation, Maruchan will host a VIP and media preview event on Wednesday, April 8 from 11 AM to 3 PM. Invited media and creators will have the opportunity to capture content, experience the activation ahead of the public, and connect with the team behind the concept.

During what has become one of the most culturally relevant moments of the year, drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees to the desert, Maruchan is showing up to support its customers with curated comfort food samples, limited edition merch, photo opportunities, and more. Maruchan's activation is strategically positioned to engage this audience in a high-visibility, accessible environment outside of the festival gates, allowing the brand to connect with both attendees and the broader flow of travelers moving through the area.

The Maruchan Pop-Up is part of a larger trend, as brands look to create off-site experiences that feel organic, discoverable, and shareable. By positioning the pop-up along the path of festival traffic, Maruchan is able to reach consumers in a more natural and high-impact way.

Event Details:

Location: Cabazon Outlets, 48750 Seminole Dr., Cabazon, California

Dates: April 9-13, April 16-20

Times: Thursday-Monday 10 AM-9 PM, Sunday 10 AM-8 PM

VIP and Media Preview: Wednesday, April 8th from 11 AM-3 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public beginning Thursday, April 9th at 10 AM

About Maruchan

Maruchan Inc., established in 1953 by Japanese visionary Kazuo Mori, revolutionized the instant ramen industry with a mission to create convenient, affordable noodles for everyone. After success in Japan, Maruchan began U.S. production in Irvine, California in 1977, where they perfected classics like Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup and Instant Lunch. Today, Maruchan operates manufacturing facilities across America, continuously expanding their lineup with innovative flavors and product offerings that inspire ramen recipes. Maruchan believes in bringing people together through the joy of noodles, creating moments where families and friends can share a warm, satisfying meal. Their commitment to quality ensures every bowl delivers the same delicious experience.

Press Contact:

Cari Bacon

619.866.3550

http://www.maruchan.com

SOURCE Maruchan