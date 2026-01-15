Maruchan Unveils Saucy Noods: Creamy, Spicy, and Seriously Saucy Stir-Fry Style Noodles

The brand's new product line debuts with Valentine's activations, availability on Amazon and TikTok Shop

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruchan, America's trusted leader in convenient and delicious meal solutions, announced the launch of Saucy Noods Stir-Fry Style Noodles, a bold, new product line designed for noodle lovers who crave rich, sauce-forward flavor.

Designed to deliver big taste in minutes, Saucy Noods offers a quick, satisfying meal or snack coated in craveable, spicy sauces. The launch includes two on-trend flavors made for heat seekers, Spicy Creamy Chicken and Spicy Chicken. Spicy Creamy Chicken features a cheesy, creamy sauce that complements extreme spice, delivering a rich and indulgent experience. Spicy Chicken is packed with chili and habanero, offering a spicy sauce that brings a fiery kick of flavor to every bite.

Inspired by popular, on-trend flavors, Saucy Noods is designed for consumers who crave bold, intense flavors. The product comes together in minutes, making it a quick and easy choice for an instant meal, snack, or late-night craving. With a sauce-forward approach, every bite delivers a rich, spicy, and craveable flavor.

"At Maruchan, we believe food should be fun. Whatever your mood, there is a flavor to play along," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan. "This belief is what guided us to create Saucy Noods – stir fry noodles coated in delicious, on-trend flavors. Feeling saucy? In the mood for spicy? We are here for you."

To promote the new product during the Valentine's Day season, Maruchan is asking fans to send a box of Saucy Noods to their crush, situationship, or Valentine, complete with free shipping through Maruchan's new. The campaign goes beyond TikTok, with Bumble users able to swipe right on Saucy Noods and receive flirty encouragement (plus actual "noods") in their DMs. On Snapchat, Maruchan will drop Sponsored DMs with links showing fans how to send Saucy Noods to their longest streaks.

"Dating culture already lives in DMs, and so do late-night cravings—so we decided that's where Maruchan should show up," said Margaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the agency behind the campaign. "Saucy Noods turns a familiar Valentine's trope into something playful, a little chaotic, and genuinely useful. It's a legacy brand behaving like the internet behaves today: irreverent, self-aware, and built to be shared—not just seen."

Both Saucy Noods Spicy Creamy Chicken flavor and Saucy Noods Spicy Chicken flavor Stir-Fry Style Noodles are available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and through select retailers, including WinCo, Grocery Outlet, and DoorDash. Both flavors will also expand into retail stores nationwide this year. For more information, visit the Maruchan website or find the brand on Instagram or Threads .

About Maruchan®

Maruchan Inc ., established in 1953 by Japanese visionary Kazuo Mori, revolutionized the instant ramen industry with a mission to create convenient, affordable noodles for everyone. After success in Japan, Maruchan began U.S. production in Irvine, California in 1977, where they perfected classics like Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup and Instant Lunch. Today, Maruchan operates manufacturing facilities across America, continuously expanding their lineup with innovative flavors and product offerings that inspire ramen recipes. Maruchan believes in bringing people together through the joy of noodles, creating moments where families and friends can share a warm, satisfying meal. Their commitment to quality ensures every bowl delivers the same delicious experience.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup™, Maruchan Ramen Bowls™, Maruchan Yakisoba™, Maruchan Instant Lunch™, Maruchan Rice Bowls, Maruchan Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup Bowls, Maruchan GOLD™ and Maruchan Saucy Noods.

