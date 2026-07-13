Maruchan Teams Up with Global Anime Sensation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for First-Ever Collaboration at San Diego Comic Con

The Iconic Instant Noodle Brand and One of the World's Biggest Anime Franchises Unite to Bring MaruMart to Petco Park in San Diego

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruchan, one of the world's most recognizable instant noodle brands, is partnering with anime powerhouse Demon Slayer to bring MaruMart, an immersive pop-up experience, to the Interactive Zone at Petco Park.

Marumart: Demon Slayer Konbini

Bringing together two beloved Japanese brands in one unforgettable collaboration, Marumart: Demon Slayer Konbini celebrates the creativity, culture, and fandom that connect anime and ramen lovers alike. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Japanese convenience stores and the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the experiential activation will transport fans into a fully interactive MaruMart destination.

MaruMart has been reimagined through the collaboration with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, blending traditional Japanese design cues with the aesthetic of the series. The fully immersive environment includes limited-edition Maruchan x Demon Slayer merchandise, such as t-shirts, hoodies, and keychains, interactive elements, including claw machines, character displays featuring Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and all nine Hashira, and a range of curated photo opportunities throughout the space designed to bring the world of Demon Slayer to life.

Complimentary Maruchan Yakisoba samples inspired by fan-favorite Demon Slayer characters, including Tanjiro's Beef Yakisoba, Zenitsu's Chicken Yakisoba, and Inosuke's Spicy Chicken Yakisoba, will be available throughout the experience, served in specially designed collaborative packaging created exclusively for Marumart: Demon Slayer Konbini.

"Partnering with Demon Slayer is an exciting moment for Maruchan because it brings together two iconic brands that fans are already incredibly passionate about," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan. "Marumart: Demon Slayer Konbini was created to give attendees a fun, immersive way to celebrate anime, ramen and Japanese culture all in one place."

Marumart: Demon Slayer Konbini will be open in the Interactive Zone at Petco Park on July 23 – 25 from 10am – 5pm and July 26 from 10am – 4pm. Fans are encouraged to stop by throughout Comic-Con to experience the collaboration firsthand and enjoy exclusive experiences only available at Marumart: Demon Slayer Konbini. Admission to the Interactive Zone at Petco Park, which is located in the Lexus Premier Lot, is free and a badge is not required for entry.

For more information, visit maruchan.com. Stay connected with the brand by visiting their social media channels via Instagram and TikTok.

About Maruchan

Founded in 1953 by Japanese visionary Kazuo Mori, Maruchan has been a household favorite for convenient, high-quality, flavorful bowls for generations. With roots in Japanese tradition and a presence in pantries across America, the brand continues to fuel family dinners, late-night snacking, and off-the-cuff kitchen experiences. Whether enjoyed straight from the cup or remixed into the next big recipe hack, Maruchan brings warmth and flavor to every bowl. In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup™, Maruchan Ramen Bowls™, Maruchan Yakisoba™, Maruchan Instant Lunch™, and Maruchan GOLD™. For more information, visit maruchan.com.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro Kamado - a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters, and comical scenes. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has published over 220 million units globally.

Featuring the animation produced by a studio "ufotable", the series began with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc in April 2019, followed by the Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The feature film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train released in October 2020 became a global sensation The latest installment, the movie - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, shattered box office records as mentioned above in the article, setting a new standard for anime releases. The series will conclude its storyline in an epic trilogy of films.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

SOURCE Maruchan