Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 Million For Record Global Launch In IMAX® Theatres

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War set a new IMAX Marvel opening weekend record, grossing $23.3 million on 408 IMAX screens. The IMAX domestic network reported multiple sell-out screenings with IMAX representing 8 of the film's top 10 North America engagements.

International IMAX weekend results for the film over the same period – without the benefit of China – also set a new IMAX Marvel record reaching $18.2 million from 307 international sites. IMAX locations in 19 territories including Korea, Italy, Brazil, Mexico and the UAE all reported their best opening weekends ever with more than 25 markets recording their best IMAX Marvel openings including India, the UK, Japan, France, Germany and Argentina. The film is scheduled to open in additional territories including Russia (May 3), where the film will receive a four-day-early release in IMAX, as well as China (May 11).

"Avengers: Infinity War is a truly epic global blockbuster phenomenon that has set records across the IMAX worldwide network with China still to come," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. "We believe this weekend's results are another clear indication that moviegoers are seeking out the biggest blockbuster events in the immersive IMAX format and an incredible start to what is shaping up to be a very promising summer lineup."

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo designed Avengers: Infinity War for IMAX by capturing the entire film with IMAX cameras, marking the first Hollywood film in history to achieve this milestone. Exclusively in IMAX theatres, the film expands vertically to show up to 26% more picture – providing audiences with even greater scope and breathtaking quality for a truly unparalleled experience. The filmmakers will also use IMAX cameras to shoot the entirety of the next Avengers film which is slated for release in May 2019.

"We are honored to be part of the remarkable box office performance of Avengers: Infinity War, which reflects the unprecedented fan anticipation that Marvel has been building over the past decade," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "Congratulations to our friends Joe and Anthony Russo, Kevin Feige, and teams at Disney and Marvel – we're extremely proud of our collaboration across the marketing, distribution and production processes with the groundbreaking use of IMAX cameras to deliver audiences a truly differentiated experience that has sparked extraordinary enthusiasm from around the globe."

