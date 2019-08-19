Marvel x MINISO Licensed Products Have Arrived in USA

This day was exceptional for MINISO fans in the US. Many people have lined up at MINISO door half an hour before the store opens. Everyone was so excited to be one of the first ones to able to get their hand on Marvel products and to share the experience with their friends.

The Long waiting queue also attracted many of the tourists on Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the words started spreading. Many local influencers and Marvel Fans also showed to check out the event. They all shared their affection for our products, and Spider-Man was their favorite. Many of them posted about their moments and encouraged their friends and followers to visit the store.

In early March 2019, the designer brand MINISO officially announced that it had reached an agreement with Marvel to develop Marvel x MINISO product line. MINISO has been authorized to sell these products in more than 120 countries. Until now, Marvel x MINISO has successfully launched in Thailand, Singapore, China, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, and is creating a huge buzz all around the world. The Marvel Mugs sold out immediately, and the baseball cap is going viral among the customers that not everyone is lucky enough to purchase one. Every launch triggered extensive discussions among fans in other countries or regions on the official social media.

MINISO has successfully created licensed products such as We Bare Bears series, Adventure Time series, Hello Kitty series and Pink Panther series. This year Marvel x MINISO is bound to become a new hot topic worldwide. It is worth mentioning that most products in MINISO USA cost less than $10, even the Marvel product series.

MINISO always insists on selling products that provide the most value to customers in term of design, quality, and price. Now, MINISO USA will open more officially licensed store to meet fans from different areas soon, and the next stop is Arcadia, California.

SOURCE MINISO