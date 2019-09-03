MARVEL x MINISO Licensed Products light up the local community in LA

After the first Marvel x MINISO licensed product launch in Hollywood, people all around California and the US and have been asking Miniso to bring its products to their neighborhood. Thus, Miniso decided to bring its newest line of Marvel x MINISO licensed products to Arcadia. There are over 390 different products in the Arcadia store with over 70 new Marvel products that did not appear in the Hollywood store, including home appliances, toys, plushies, travel tools, bags, phone accessories, and many more.

One customer said, "The price of Marvel X Miniso products are incredibly low. You can't find a sweet deal like this anywhere else, plus their products are just so cute!" Another said, " I wish they could make the products with all Marvel Characters." The most popular character was Spider-man, as almost everyone had at least one product related to Spider-Man in their hand. Even local influencers paid a visit to the store on Saturday and said: " Marvel x Miniso cups are so beautiful, and I would go back again because they have so many nice products I haven't buy yet."

By the end of Saturday, the store's sales increased by 1,052%, daily transaction amount increased by 147% and average transaction value increased by 364.77%. All these numbers are record breaking, and the buzz that Miniso created has continued throughout the weekend.

More and more customers around the US are starting to learn about the collaboration between Marvel and Miniso and wish to purchase Miniso products. In the future, Miniso will continue offering Marvel X Miniso products in California and will soon expand to other markets within the US.

SOURCE MINISO