Marvell Collaborates with Industry Leaders to Deliver NTT DOCOMO OREX RAN Solutions

Technology from Dell Technologies, Fujitsu and Wind River combine with Marvell silicon to deliver Open RAN solutions, now available.

Optimized for 5G Layer 1, Marvell ® OCTEON 10 Fusion ® brings leading performance per watt.

OCTEON 10 Fusion technology on display at MWC Barcelona this week.

BARCELONA, Spain and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it has collaborated with leading companies to develop Open RAN solutions for use in NTT DOCOMO's OREX RAN infrastructure. Together, Marvell, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu and Wind River have combined critical silicon, system and software expertise to create Open RAN offerings that are commercially available to NTT DOCOMO and other carriers. Open RAN is set to account for 20-30% of worldwide RAN revenues by 2028, up from 7%-10% in 2024, according to a February 2024 report by Dell'Oro Group1.

Marvell develops silicon for data infrastructure, bringing to market highly specialized chips for improving the performance of backbone systems. The Marvell OCTEON 10 Fusion processors perform the highly demanding massive MIMO beamforming tasks concentrated in the radio unit and layer 1 acceleration in the Distributed Unit. OCTEON® 10 is a family of processors optimized for different applications and use cases, including RAN networks, enterprise networks and cloud data centers. OCTEON 10 Fusion contains additional digital signal processors for radio performance, a unique neural processing unit for conducting AI inferencing in real-time with network data, and high-performance Arm® Neoverse™ N2 processors. This optimized approach to design reduces power and increases performance per watt in wireless networks.

"By working in a collaborative ecosystem, Marvell is helping raise the performance of Open RAN systems, striving for power, functionality and features on par with traditional 5G RAN systems," said Will Chu, senior vice president and general manager, Custom, Compute and Storage Group at Marvell. "The fourth generation of Marvell OCTEON 10 technology meets the demanding requirements of NTT DOCOMO's OREX RAN specifications. We're excited to move the Open RAN market forward alongside NTT DOCOMO, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu and Wind River."

"The characteristics of a dense metropolitan area like Tokyo allow us to realize the efficiencies of the cloud architecture. The Marvell solution uniquely blends the optimized accelerators prevalent in today's deployments into the cloud environment," said Sadayuki Abeta, OREX evangelist and global head of Open RAN Solutions at NTT DOCOMO.

"Industry collaboration is essential to the expansion of Open RAN and this technology ecosystem provides the performance and cost efficiency required by NTT DOCOMO," said Andrew Vaz, vice president, product management, Telecom Systems Business, at Dell Technologies. "Marvell's OCTEON 10 processors extend the performance and features of the Dell Open RAN Accelerator Card to deliver advanced 5G capabilities that network operators demand."

"Marvell OCTEON technology will enable us to further advance our 5G virtualized base station by adding powerful solutions such as LTE and millimeter wave for 5G functionality. Through our collaboration with Marvell, Fujitsu is committed to developing a mobile solution based on an open network architecture, helping service providers to accelerate the flexible deployment of the robust and secure 5G networks around the globe," said Masaki Taniguchi, senior vice president, head of Mobile System Business Unit at Fujitsu.

"Wind River is honored to work with Marvell, NTT DOCOMO, Dell Technologies, and Fujitsu. A collaborative ecosystem is critical to delivering O-RAN solutions to market. Wind River has contributed Wind River Studio, a proven solution with global service providers and a key piece of the Open RAN stack, to be a part of the NTT DOCOMO OREX RAN platform. Wind River Studio delivers a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based architecture for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale," said Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer at Wind River. "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Marvell."

