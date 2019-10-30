Marvell Joins Green Computing Consortium

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that it has joined the Green Computing Consortium (GCC) to help build an open and innovative ecosystem in China for green computing in cloud data center infrastructure. As part of this partnership, Marvell will contribute to key application development for big data, enterprise and cloud computing on platforms based on the Arm® architecture.

"With the most widely supported Arm-based server processor, ThunderX2®, Marvell is uniquely positioned to contribute to the GCC's mission of accelerating the adoption of the Arm server ecosystem worldwide," said Gopal Hegde, vice president and general manager, Server Processor Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "We are honored to collaborate with GCC members to advance a unified open standards framework and ecosystem based on the high-efficiency, low power architecture that Arm platforms provide."

Marvell's ThunderX2, based on the Armv8-A architecture, provides a compelling alternative to the x86 computing market, offering higher performance, lower power, and reduced total cost of ownership versus currently deployed architectures. The world's fastest Arm supercomputer, Astra, located at Sandia National Laboratories, is powered by 145,152 Marvell® ThunderX2 cores.

"We warmly welcome Marvell as a member of the GCC to help us accelerate the growth of a green computing ecosystem fueled by Arm computing technology," said Hong Mei, general director of the Green Computing Consortium. "Marvell is an important Arm-based chip provider to the global computing industry and its participation will further promote the healthy development of best practices in lowering energy consumption and the environmental impact of data center infrastructure."

The GCC was jointly initiated and established in April 2016 under the guidance of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology by 17 founding companies and institutions including Alibaba, Arm, Baidu, China Electronic Standardization Institute, Dell, Lenovo, Peking University and Tsinghua University. Currently with 55 members, the GCC includes technology providers, producers, system integrators, and enterprise users. More information can be found here: http://www.opengcc.org.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com

Marvell, the M logo and ThunderX2 are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

