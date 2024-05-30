Marvion announced the delivery of Artificial Intelligence Blockchain Framework (AIBF) in the Digital Ownership Token (DOT) platform, Security and Performance Breakthrough

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc., (OTC: MVNC), a leading innovator in blockchain technology, is excited to announce the delivery of the Artificial Intelligence Blockchain Framework (AIBF), integrating and enhancing its Blockchain driven Digital Ownership Token (DOT) platform.

"We have spent over a year in research and development with our technical partners to enhance our blockchain based Digital Ownership Token (DOT) platform with the addition of artificial intelligence technologies," said Dr. Edmond Chan, CEO of Marvion Inc. "We always put system efficiency and data security on the top. By adding artificial intelligence modules into our DOT platform, it resolves the efficiency problems that blockchain platforms often facing, and also further enhance the security implementation of our data handling mechanism."

The combination of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology is not just the sum of their strengths, but rather a multiplication of their impact. Our Artificial Intelligence Blockchain Framework makes AI and Blockchain to collaborate seamlessly to form a robust alliance in data security, transparency, and data efficiency in our Digital Ownership Token (DOT).

We apply artificial intelligence into our DOTs which enhances our DOTs in transaction efficiency, improved scalability and enhancing the security measures in the Blockchain peer-to-peer linking.

Improve Blockchain Transaction Efficiency

Peer-to-peer transactions in Blockchain becoming more and more costly due to the growth of the size of the Blockchain and the redundant tasks performed by each node. Applying artificial intelligence can help to identify the node likely to deliver the data first, allowing the others to reduce their efforts which reduces costs and boosts system efficiency.

Improved Scalability

Adding artificial intelligence into our DOT to introduce an advanced decentralized learning system and novel data-sharing techniques, which improves our DOT efficiency and allowing our clients to build up their Blockchain ecosystem.

Enhanced Security

Although Blockchain is known for its strong security features, there are still flaws. By integrating AI into our DOT Blockchain architecture, it brings natural learning processing, image recognition, and real-time data transformation capabilities into the DOT peer-to-peer linking, securely optimizing data transactions with the adaptivity provided by Machine Learning Intelligence.

Therefore, by combing the powers of both Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies into our Artificial Intelligence Blockchain Framework (AIBF) to enhance of DOT platform, it provides a more efficient and secured data information transaction environment, which further improve the trust level of the DOTs for the use by different industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that MVNC is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Marvion™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in MVNC's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 16, 2024. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MVNC undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

