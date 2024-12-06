Marvion Inc. Announces Application Submission to Quote on OTCQB® Venture Market Providing Direct Path to Liquidity for Investors

Marvion Inc.

Dec 06, 2024, 08:08 ET

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC), a logistics and storage services company dedicated to deliver one stop logistics, storage and distribution services to B2B customers in Hong Kong such as FedEx, SF Express, etc, today announced that it has submitted the necessary application materials with OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") to quote its securities on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). This move marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth strategy, providing enhanced visibility and upon approval of the company's application, liquidity for investors while continuing its focus on driving innovation and business expansion.

OTCQB is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. It offers investors transparent trading, real-time quotes, and better information availability, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to broaden their shareholder base. Marvion Inc. believes that joining OTCQB will increase access to capital markets, enhance shareholder value, and position the Company for long-term success.

"We are excited to take this next step in our journey by applying for quotation on OTCQB," said Chan Sze Yu, CEO of Marvion Inc. "This strategic move will allow us to reach a broader audience of investors and provide them with an opportunity to participate in the growth of Marvion Inc. as we continue to execute on our business model. We believe the OTCQB quotation will be a key element in our capital markets strategy, enabling greater liquidity and transparency for our shareholders once we are cleared for quotation by OTC Markets and FINRA."

The Company will continue to update investors as the process moves forward. 

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC) is a leading logistics and storage solutions provider based in Hong Kong. The company specializes in offering one-stop transport and storage services to business clients, leveraging advanced digital technologies and efficient inventory management systems.

Company Website: www.unitedksk.com

Contact: [email protected] 

Marvion Inc.

