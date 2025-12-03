Marvion Inc. Announces CEO Conversion of US$500,000 Performance Bonus into Equity, Signaling Strong Long-Term Confidence

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB:MVNC) is pleased to announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chan Sze Yu, has entered into a definitive Debt-to-Equity Conversion Agreement, under which he will convert US$500,000 of outstanding receivables owed by the Company into restricted common shares.

Under the terms of the agreement, the conversion price is based on the 15-day average closing price immediately prior to the signing date, calculated as US$0.03335 per share, resulting in the issuance of 14,992,504 restricted common shares to the CEO.

The receivable relates to consideration owed upon the acquired subsidiaries achieving pre-agreed performance milestones. Instead of claiming cash repayment, the CEO has voluntarily chosen to receive shares, further aligning management's interests with shareholders and demonstrating confidence in the Company's future value.

Mr. Chan Sze Yu, CEO of Marvion Inc., commented,

"Choosing equity over cash is a reflection of my strong belief in Marvion's long-term growth trajectory. I am fully aligned with our shareholders, and I want my compensation to reflect my commitment to the Company's future."

The Company stated that the conversion strengthens its balance sheet, reduces liabilities, and enhances capital flexibility as Marvion continues to expand its warehousing, logistics, and consulting operations in Asia and the United States.

The newly issued shares are classified as restricted securities and will comply with all applicable U.S. securities laws, including Rule 144 resale restrictions.

About Marvion

Mavion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a group provides logistics and warehousing services in the Hong Kong market. The group provides one-stop transport and storage solutions to business clients.

Website: http://www.unitedksk.com

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvion Inc.