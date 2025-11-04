Marvion Inc. Signs MOU with 8M Limited to Enable Direct eCommerce Collaboration through its Logistics Subsidiaries

MVNC's B2B2C Expansion Bridges Logistics and Retail Ecosystem, Strengthening Growth and Market Visibility

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hong Kong-based eCommerce logistics company 8M Limited to jointly develop a "Delivery and Disposal" service model for large household products and furniture.

Under the MOU, MVNC's subsidiary KSK Logistics will provide professional delivery, installation, and disposal services directly for 8M, marking MVNC's first step into direct collaboration with online retail platforms, transitioning from a pure B2B model to a B2B2C operational framework.

Additionally, United Warehouse Management Limited, another MVNC subsidiary, will provide its Yuen Long warehouse as a hybrid showroom and logistics center to support 8M's retail promotions for furniture and mattresses, further enhancing service integration and customer engagement.

Mr. Chan Sze Yu, CEO of Marvion Inc., stated, "This partnership represents a strategic milestone for MVNC as we align our logistics and warehousing assets with the fast-growing eCommerce and new retail sectors. By connecting directly to online platforms, our subsidiaries can engage customers more effectively and diversify revenue streams with sustainable long-term potential."

Strategic and Investor Highlights:

Direct Access to eCommerce Platforms: Establishes a recurring B2B2C revenue foundation.

Enhanced Asset Utilization: Yuen Long warehouse becomes a logistics + retail hybrid hub.

Brand Visibility & Market Reach: Supports trade-in and disposal initiatives across Hong Kong.

Sustainable Growth Path: Expands recurring income through integrated value-added logistics.

Mr. Chan added,"Our vision is to transform MVNC from a logistics operator into a cross-sector growth platform — connecting supply chains, consumers, and smart retail."

