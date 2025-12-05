Marvion Inc. Signs Exclusive Client Referral MOU with STAR Warehouse Engineering Limited, Strengthening Warehouse Engineering, Logistics Capacity and Corporate Client Acquisition

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) today announced that it has entered into a 12-month binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with STAR Warehouse Engineering Limited ("STAR"). Under the agreement, STAR will exclusively and with priority refer its engineering clients and warehouse development customers to Marvion's subsidiaries, including United Warehouse Management Limited (UWM), KSK Logistics Limited (KSK) and Propose Enterprise Limited (Propose).

This partnership aims to integrate STAR's warehouse construction expertise with Marvion's warehousing, logistics, and operational capabilities, forming a strengthened pipeline for corporate client acquisition and storage facility expansion.

As a recognized warehouse engineering and planning firm in Hong Kong, STAR maintains a strong network of industrial, trading and logistics engineering clients. During the 12-month period, STAR will actively introduce its project customers to Marvion subsidiaries for potential collaboration in warehouse operations, logistics services and on-site facility support.

Marvion's subsidiaries have committed to providing Best Commercial Efforts in supporting clients referred by STAR, including priority quotations, operational support, and customized logistics/warehousing solutions. Both parties will conduct monthly progress reviews and quarterly evaluations to track referral and cooperation performance.

A spokesperson for Marvion Inc. commented:

"This partnership with STAR aligns with Marvion's long-term strategy in expanding logistics and warehouse infrastructure in Hong Kong. STAR's engineering client network is expected to bring high-value corporate accounts to Marvion, contributing to growth in our warehousing operations, distribution capabilities and value-added services."

The MOU also underscores Marvion's commitment to strengthening its warehouse capacity, advancing logistics automation, and integrating engineering and operations resources to meet growing corporate demand.

About Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC)

Through subsidiaries such as UWM, KSK, and Propose, Marvion Inc. operates logistics, warehousing, distribution management and enterprise client development services in Hong Kong. The group provides one-stop transport and storage solutions to business clients.

About STAR Warehouse Engineering Limited

STAR is a professional warehouse construction and engineering management firm in Hong Kong, providing comprehensive engineering services including facility construction, renovation and warehouse planning consultancy.

Website: http://www.unitedksk.com

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvion Inc.