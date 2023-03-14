Marvion Participates in Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) to Showcase MetaStudio Offerings

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion, a metaverse blockchain company and a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is participating in the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Held from 13-16 March 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, over 700 exhibitors will showcase films and TV shows to global buyers and explore business opportunities.

Positioned as a trade show, the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) seeks to promote cross-media and cross-sector partnership for distribution and production of film, TV programmes and entertainment-related products in the Asia Pacific region.

Trade participants include companies specialising in distribution, production and acquisition of film, TV programmes, animation, documentary, digital entertainment/ games, digital effects and music, cinema operation, terrestrial TV / cable TV / pay TV and satellite broadcasting companies, radio broadcasting, internet broadcasting, production and post-production services, film and broadcasting equipment and technology companies, service providers to the entertainment industry, licensing companies, festival / fair organizers, industry associations, finance, entertainment-related professional services.

Commenting on Marvion's participation in FILMART, Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion said, "FILMART is a great opportunity for Marvion to showcase our products and services to fellow stakeholders in the media and entertainment industry as the world opens up post-pandemic. By combining Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and Autostereoscopic 3D technologies, Marvion is uniquely poised to be the first in the market to introduce new viewer experience in the form of augmented reality enhanced media and entertainment experiences."

Cherry Leung, Marketing Director of Marvion added, "We're capitalising on this opportunity to meet like-minded industry professionals in person to promote our media assets and capabilities where we can work with producers to produce films and media memorabilia with our proprietary digital ownership token (DOT) technology. Our suite of movie remake licenses on our MetaStudio are also collectibles and can be further monetised in the ecosystem for intellectual property licensing business."

The Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) is supported by the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, Hong Kong Chamber of Films, Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association, Hong Kong Film Development Council, Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association (MPIA), and the Movie Producers and Distributors Association of Hong Kong Ltd (MPDA).

For more information on Marvion and its MetaStudio offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a global company headquartered in Singapore. It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

More Information about Marvion™️:

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

