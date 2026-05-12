Mary Alexander Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault at Bay Area Massage Spa

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area massage abuse attorneys at Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Jane Doe client alleging she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist while receiving treatment at a spa in San Mateo County.

According to the complaint, filed in the San Matero Superior Court, the assault occurred at a massage spa in Millbrae, California, where the plaintiff sought what she believed would be a safe and professional therapeutic service. Instead, the therapist exploited that trust and engaged in egregious sexual misconduct during the session.

The lawsuit alleges that the therapist committed acts of sexual abuse against Jane Doe, including non-consensual touching and sexual assault, while she was in a vulnerable and undressed state during the massage. The complaint further states that the therapist has since been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the incident.

Beyond the individual perpetrator, the lawsuit targets the spa itself, alleging systemic failures that allowed the abuse to occur. The complaint asserts that the business failed to properly screen, hire, train, and supervise its employees despite knowing or having reason to know of the therapist's prior misconduct and propensity for inappropriate behavior.

"This case highlights a deeply troubling abuse of trust," said attorney Mary Alexander. "Clients go to massage therapists expecting care, professionalism, and safety, and not to be subjected to sexual exploitation. Businesses that put profit over safety and fail to protect their clients must be held accountable."

The lawsuit brings multiple causes of action, including negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, premises liability, sexual battery, violation of California's Ralph Act, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff has suffered severe emotional trauma, psychological distress, and ongoing harm as a result of the assault. She seeks damages for medical and psychological treatment, emotional suffering, and other losses, as well as punitive damages to hold the defendants accountable and deter similar misconduct.

The case is filed as Jane Doe M.L. v. Water Lounge Spa, et al., Superior Court of California, County of San Mateo, Case No. 26-CIV-03321.

About Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C.

Customers who experience sexual abuse during a massage should work with the attorneys at Mary Alexander & Associates to exercise their legal rights after suffering the unimaginable. Call our San Mateo massage abuse lawyers today for a confidential case consultation.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates