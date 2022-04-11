Mary Alexander & Associates Releases Summary of Worrisome Trucking Statistic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates is releasing disturbing statistics on truck accidents and trucking accidents throughout California that the public should be aware of.

The trucking industry has been heavily impacted with continuous disruptions due to inflation, the supply chain problems, a post-pandemic economic recovery, and now a new problem with the rising fatalities happening on the road.

The pandemic lowered the number of truck accidents that happened in 2020. That year, accident fatalities involving large trucks and buses dropped nearly 13% to 4,565 fatalities. Nonfatal crashes in the space plunged 14% to 156,707, according to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The trucking industry has gained great notoriety over the years, especially in the last couple of decades; with a plethora of careless drivers, accidents are bound to happen. It is estimated that by 2030 it will become the fifth largest cause of death in the USA.

Los Angeles truck accidents had been on the rise, with multiple freeway intersections, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach nearby, several airports and much more.

San Francisco truck accidents and car accidents have been on the rise since 2019 according to the City and County of San Francisco.

The past couple of years have seen an overall decrease of 2% regarding motor vehicle accidents in general. However, this isn't the case with larger freight trucks, with the largest increase in the number of accidents recorded in trucks weighing between 10,000 and 14,000 pounds. A death rate rise of 5.8% was specifically recorded with tractor-trailers exceeding 26,000 pounds of weight.

Truck transport is considered to be one of the most effective ways to get goods across the United States, with about 70% of all products reaching their destination via truck. Trucking accounts for nearly 6% of all U.S. full-time employment, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the industry employs about 7.4 million workers to support the $800 billion sector.

Now that trucking accidents are on the rise, it is more crucial than ever to make sure workers of the trucking industry and people out on the road are protected and safe while driving.

