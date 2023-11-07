Mary Alexander and Bobby Thompson Team Up To Support IHOPKC Survivors

News provided by

Mary Alexander & Associates

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Mary Alexander and Bobby Thompson are teaming up to help support the survivors of Pastor Mike Bickle's alleged sexual abuse of women.

The International House of Prayer Kansas City Pastor and Founder is accused by several women of committing sexual abuse over the course of decades.

Last week, the news broke, and brave women have come forward to hold Mike Bickle accountable for his alleged behavior.

"We've seen church sex abuse cases around the nation in various Catholic and protestant denominations," said church sex abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "Our goal is to help women pursue the justice they deserve."

Various media reports have come out about the IHOPKC sex scandal, and women are continuing to come forward to tell their stories.

"Churches can be vulnerable places for anyone, especially women, as they seek spiritual growth and healing with the help of supposedly trusted leaders," said Kansas City church sex abuse attorney Bobby Thompson. "These women deserve justice and the chance to hold their alleged perpetrators accountable."

Anyone who has suffered abuse at the hands of IHOPKC leaders, including Mike Bickle, can contact the attorneys at 816-471-3414.

About Mary Alexander & Associates
Sexual abuse is one of the most heinous and violating acts of an innocent child. The injuries from child sex abuse can create lifelong scars both physically and emotionally. Mary Alexander & Associates has a long, successful track record of representing the victims and survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

About Thompson Law Offices
Bobby Thompson has practiced law in Missouri, California, and New York. Bobby solely presents individuals harmed by the irresponsible and careless conduct of others. Bobby's mission is to hold corporations, institutions and insurance companies that place profits over safety of others. His philosophy is to do everything his firm can to obtain justice. Above all, Bobby leaves nothing to chance in developing the facts to prove the wrongdoers liability, and in assembling the evidence to prove every component of his client's damages. Bobby is a State Delegate of the American Association for Justice, a Board member of the Consumer Attorneys of California, and a member of the Missouri Trial Lawyers Association. His firm has offices in Kansas City and San Francisco.

Media Contact

816-471-3414

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

Also from this source

Sex Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Livermore School District

Mary Alexander & Associates filed a lawsuit against the Livermore School District and the Livermore Area Park District alleging a yard duty...

Mary Alexander Notifies Massage Abuse Survivors of Steps to Take Following Abuse

Mary Alexander, founding principal at Mary Alexander & Associates, notifies massage abuse survivors of the necessary steps to take following abuse at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.