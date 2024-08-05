Mary Alexander and Thompson Law Firms File Lawsuit Against Chico Unified School District Alleging Child Sexual Misconduct

BUTTE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit has been filed in Butte County Superior Court, alleging a girl, a student at the time in Chico Unified School District, was sexually assaulted while on a school-sponsored educational trip.

The complaint contends that Jane Doe (used to protect the survivor's name) was 13 in May of 2002 when she was a student at Bidwell Junior High School. She was to serve as a student counselor for a Neal Dow Elementary School trip to Yosemite for an event. The perpetrator was an adult chaperone for the trip.

According to the complaint, the perpetrator who is now on a sex offender registry, committed his crimes during a trip that was not only school-sponsored, but required for students. A science teacher made a change from the usual trip. Normally, this "Environmental Camp" would involve students traveling to a supervised outdoor camping site to enjoy nature and learn. However, this science teacher elected to hold the event at Yosemite National Park and chose to use teachers and unscreened volunteer parents as chaperones instead of camp counselors.

The science teacher received expressed permission from the school to make that change. While on this trip, the students were not provided proper protections, including enforcement of rules and guidelines, for the chaperones.

According to the complaint, immediately upon arrival at the event, the perpetrator began acting inappropriately toward Jane Doe. He asked her how old she was, asked her specific sexual questions, and was acting inappropriately towards several female students. On the bus ride in fact, he forced Jane Doe on to his lap. This behavior was reported to the supervising science teacher, but no action was taken.

On the last day of the trip, the perpetrator volunteered to fetch water for the group. He insisted Jane go with him, which the supervising teacher eventually allowed. At the water station, he began touching Jane inappropriately, and after getting water violently sexually assaulted her. He then told her she could not tell anyone what happened and threatened her with a large knife.

The supervising teacher realized something had happened and after the event attempted to protect Jane Doe when the perpetrator wanted the young girl to ride in his truck with him back home.

"This was a terrible incident," said attorney Mary Alexander. "How could the school and supervising teachers fail to protect this child? They put students in harm's way by having parent counselors and teachers who were never properly screened or trained for an overnight trip. It is a completely avoidable nightmare for which my client deserves justice."

"These types of scars last forever," said attorney Bobby Thompson. "What this school did was allow this woman's innocence to be stolen when she was just a child. How many more kids were treated this way?"

This case is Jane Doe v. Chico Unified School District, Butte County Superior Court, Case No. 24CV02467.

