Mary And Joseph Are Timeless Celebrities, But They Were Young People Once, Too

Xulon Press presents the events leading up to Jesus' birth retold as a historical romance.

TRACY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Al Santymire brings a classic Bible story to life in Backdrop: A Love Story ($15.49, paperback, 9798868520891; $6.99, e-book, 9798868520907).

Before the manger and the stable, there were two people most observers would never imagine as a couple. Neither of them conformed to the customs of the day, and the circumstances that brought them together also put them both at great risk. Their decision to respond in faithful obedience to the Lord is what gives them the opportunity to eventually return home and begin a new life.

BACKDROP - A Love Story

"The Bible is not just a bunch of words on a page, a lot of do's and don'ts, or some good stories. Each page is filled with lessons and stories just under the surface and I want to share with the reader what I see when I read Matthew 1 and Luke 1 and 2," said Santymire.

Al Santymire has experience in a variety of secular fields, and looks for opportunities to witness for the Lord wherever he can. He has served his Christian family as a pastor, Bible teacher, and author of "Daily Bible Readings" for over six years, as well as publishing Listening To The Mirror: A Bible Study.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Backdrop: A Love Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press