God's Promises To And About You Are True, Even When You Find Them Difficult To Accept

Oct 16, 2025, 11:21 ET

Xulon Press presents a devotional journal to remind you who and Whose you are.

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Amy Owen invites readers to surrender their lives to God's will, way, plan, and purpose through Daily Truths & Prayers ($10.99, paperback, 9798868523410; $4.99, e-book, 9798868523427).

No matter how many times God's children hear that they are loved unconditionally by their Heavenly Father, many still find it difficult to believe.  Through these daily devotions and journaling prompts, Owens hopes to remind readers of this and similar truths that are well-known and seldom believed.

Daily Truths & Prayers
Daily Truths & Prayers

"God inspired me to publish the daily truths and prayers I wrote and read!" said Owen.

Amy Owen has spent her life on an incredible journey doing her best to follow God.  She believes it is her calling to help people believe in themselves by building up their God-confidence through what they think, say, and feel about themselves.  In addition, she enjoys owning and driving sports cars.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Daily Truths & Prayers is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

