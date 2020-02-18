Mary Beth Edwards to Lead Ankura Disputes and Economics Group

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global leading business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Mary Beth Edwards, Senior Managing Director, to the position of Leader of its Disputes and Economics business group, effective immediately. Based in Washington, D.C., Ms. Edwards will oversee this group's continued growth in its existing markets and its expansion into new service offerings.

"Mary Beth embodies Ankura's values of collaboration, integrity, and dedication to the collective success, and we are pleased to have her lead our Disputes and Economics business group," said Phil Daddona, President of Ankura. "She has risen through the ranks here at Ankura and has established herself as a leading expert and trusted advisor in her field. She knows what it takes to succeed at Ankura and is the right leader to support and expand our work in this important growth area for the firm."

Ms. Edwards is a nationally recognized expert in the disputes and litigation support industry with over 20 years of experience advising companies and providing financial and complex data analysis in the healthcare, life sciences and financial services industries. Drawing on decades of experience supporting companies with regulatory inquires, government investigations, class action lawsuits, and high-profile commercial litigation cases, Ms. Edwards has served as a trusted advisor, investigator and expert witness to companies through all phases of litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings.

"I am excited to step into my new role and continue to collaborate with my talented colleagues to build on our success and deliver expert services to our clients," said Ms. Edwards. "Our team has had the opportunity to work on some of the largest and most complex cases in the world, bringing a multi-disciplinary approach that leverages top-tier industry, technical and analytical talent. Ankura's team of experts brings the ideal platform to serve our clients' most pressing needs and I look forward to leading our ongoing work to build a world-class disputes and economics practice."

Ankura's Disputes and Economics professionals support clients across the world by developing rigorous and compelling analysis, opinions and solutions when complex disputes or regulatory scrutiny threaten the financial and operational progress of an organization. Ankura's team of professionals bring functional expertise, industry depth, expert specialization, and global experience that allows the firm to advise across industries and geographies.

To learn more about Mary Beth Edwards and Ankura's Disputes and Economics offering, please visit: https://ankura.com/suite/expertise/litigation-arbitration-disputes/

About Ankura

Ankura is a global leading business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com

