Mary Hogan Preusse Joins Fifth Wall as Senior Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, announced that real estate industry veteran Mary Hogan Preusse has joined the firm as its first Senior Advisor focused on strengthening Fifth Wall's relationships with its 70+ corporate real estate investors and with the broader real estate industry.

Mary brings over 30 years of experience in real estate, investment management, leadership, and strategy to Fifth Wall's platform. She is the lead independent director of Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), and serves on the boards of three other publicly-traded REITs: VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR), and Host Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST). She is also a member of the board of directors of Industrious, a private flexible workspace provider.

"I've had a front-row seat to the transformative value created by real estate's collision with technology. Fifth Wall, through its distinct model and market-leading positioning, has been a valuable guide to the industry's adoption and deployment of tech," said Mary Hogan Preusse, Senior Advisor, Fifth Wall. "As an early champion of ESG standards in real estate, I also was particularly attracted by Fifth Wall's public commitment to sustainability. Decarbonizing our buildings is among the most pressing challenges facing the industry today, and I'm inspired by the work Fifth Wall is doing to galvanize climate action from the real estate's largest players."

Prior to her current work as board director and advisor, Mary served as Managing Director and Head of Americas Listed Real Estate at APG Asset Management US (APG), one of the world's largest pension investors . At APG, she was responsible for managing the firm's over $13 billion of public real estate investments in the Americas. During Mary's time at APG, the firm was widely regarded as a pioneer and leader in the use of REITs as a proxy for direct real estate investment and an early adopter of requiring ESG standards for real estate investments. She also served as a member of the Executive Board of APG from 2008 until her retirement in 2017.

"Mary brings an incredible network, trusted relationships with numerous real estate industry executives, and the perspective of a public shareholder to Fifth Wall, and her boardroom experience uniquely positions her to understand and address the challenges facing large real estate corporations today. We're excited to welcome Mary to the Fifth Wall team," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Fifth Wall.

Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, California, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $2.5 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 70+ investors from 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cosan, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, GLP, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, News Corp, MOMENI, Nuveen Real Estate, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com .

