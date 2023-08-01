Mary Jones Named Best Cannabis Soda by High Spirit Awards

Market Leader Jones Soda's Cannabis Brand Lands Top Industry Honors with 2X Gold Medals and Best Cannabis Soda accolades

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced that its crossover cannabis brand Mary Jones has been named Best Cannabis Soda and twice Gold Medal winner in California's 2023 High Spirits Awards. The beverage competition awarded Mary Jones THC-infused 10mg Berry Lemonade its Best Cannabis Soda and Gold Medal honors, along with a Gold Medal win for Mary Mary Jones 100mg THC-infused Root Beer. The three accolades were top most in the High Spirits Awards Soda category.

Mary Jones 10mg Berry Lemonade named Best Cannabis Soda.

"In the short time since our 2022 launch, Mary Jones has exploded in popularity across the entire state of California. We're in hundreds of dispensaries with an enormous fan base," said Bohb Blair, President of Emerging Brands at Jones Soda. "To be recognized by California's High Spirits Awards is an incredible honor and testament to the overwhelming success and support we've had for the quality of the product and love of the brand. Thank you to the judges, and California, for choosing us."

Mary Jones was the first mainstream non-alcohol consumer brand to crossover into the cannabis market when it was created by craft soda icon Jones Soda. It is the first cannabis product portfolio to leverage 25 years of a mass market-established equity across brand, beverage, flavors and fans. All Mary Jones products are created by the same ingenious flavor scientists who have made Jones famous. With its major success in California, the brand has since announced plans for expansion into cannabis-legal Michigan, Washington and Nevada with additional markets to be announced. Its 2023 High Spirits Awards honors follow recent news of Mary Jones THC-infused Hatch Chile Lime, the first crossover special edition flavor with Jones.

"Mary Jones is created from the identical pure cane sugar formulation and world class flavors as our mainline Jones brand, infused with premium THC," added Blair. "Now you can enjoy the best flavors with an extra kick. As we like to say; Same Jones, More Mary."

The High Spirits Award is a new beverage competition by L.A. Spirits award, open to all cannabis-derived beverage products sold legally in California, and all hemp-derived (CBD/alternative cannabinoid) beverages from anywhere in the U.S. 2023 marks the first year that Mary Jones has been recognized by the competition.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jon es® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

