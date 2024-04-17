Mary Jones Named High Spirits Awards Best Cannabis Soda for Second Consecutive Year

Market Leader Lands Top 2024 Honor, with Platinum Win for THC-Infused Berry Lemonade Soda

SEATTLE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste and user-submitted photo labels, today announced that its crossover cannabis brand Mary Jones has been named Best Cannabis Soda for the second year in a row and Platinum Medal winner in California's 2024 High Spirits Awards. The beverage competition awarded Mary Jones THC-infused 10mg Berry Lemonade for both its Best Cannabis Soda and Platinum Medal honors.

2024 marks the second consecutive year that Mary Jones has been recognized by the High Spirits Awards. Mary Jones 10mg Berry Lemonade was also the 2023 High Spirits Gold Medal award winner, with the brand's 100mg THC-infused Root Beer grabbing a Gold Medal nod. The annual competition is held by L.A. Spirits Awards, open to all cannabis-derived beverage products sold legally in California, and all hemp-derived (CBD/alternative cannabinoid) beverages from anywhere in the U.S.

"Mary Jones leverages more than 25 years of beverage science and taste from our crossover CPG brand, Jones Soda, adapted to cannabis. Our great taste has blazed trails in the cannabis-legal soda market," said Jones CEO David Knight. "It's an honor to be recognized again by the High Spirits Awards. Thank you to all who voted for Mary Jones!"

The new High Spirits accolades follow Mary Jones' explosive popularity since its 2022 debut in California. It is the #1 ranked seller in the cannabis-infused carbonated beverage category in its formats, where it is carried in more than 350 dispensaries with more to come. Powered by Jones Soda's reputation for flavor innovation and iconic brand persona, Mary Jones was the first non-alcoholic CPG brand to crossover into cannabis. With its major success in California, Mary Jones has since launched in Washington and Canada, with plans for expansion into other cannabis-legal markets.

For more information about Mary Jones, visit www.gomaryjones.com .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com.

