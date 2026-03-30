Maryland American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $196,000 to Support Communities in 2025

BEL AIR, Md., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland American Water today announced the company, together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, provided $196,000 to support 54 organizations in 2025.

"At Maryland American Water, our work extends beyond providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to our customers," said Maryland American Water President Laura Runkle. "Together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're committed to supporting organizations that make our communities a better place to live and operate."

In addition, Maryland American Water employees engaged in philanthropy, raising $14,175 and volunteering 55 hours to local nonprofit organizations through the Foundation's Employee Volunteer and Matching Gift Program.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit partners to support impactful initiatives and projects across Maryland," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers our employees to get involved and our communities to learn how every drop counts."

Maryland-based organizations supported by the American Water Charitable Foundation in 2025 include:

Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy

Alzheimer's Association

Bel Air Middle School & Bel Air Middle School PTA, Inc.

Chrysalis House, Inc.

Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc.

Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, Inc.

Harford Community Action Agency

Maryland Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education, Inc.

Nature Worx

The Rockfield Foundation, Inc.

The United Way of Central Maryland, Inc.

Voices of Hope

Winter Wonderland, Inc.

The American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

To learn more about Maryland American Water's community involvement, read the company's 2025 Community Impact Report.

About Maryland American Water

Maryland American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.amwater.com/mdaw/ and join Maryland American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water