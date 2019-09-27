Maryland Based Cannabis & Lifestyle Brand, Culta, Announces Hiring of Jonathan Clark as Chief Financial Officer

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Culta LLC today announced Jonathan Clark, CPA, is joining the Maryland based cannabis company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jonathan joins Culta from CAVA Group, Inc. where he was Chief Financial Officer. Clark led the company through amazing growth cycle from 9 restaurants and $20M in annual revenue to 74 restaurants and $135M in annual revenues. CAVA acquired Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. in Nov 2018. Jonathan brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for start up businesses.

Prior to joining CAVA, Jonathan was the Chief Financial Officer for Honest Tea. He led Honest Tea through an explosive growth phase from $6.5M to $145M in annual revenues. He was a key member of management team, providing the necessary financial leadership that contributed to the company's growth, financial success, and eventual merger with The Coca-Cola Company.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Jonathan as part of the team," said Mackie Barch, President and Co-Founder of Culta. "Culta and the cannabis industry are experiencing once in a lifetime growth and we need an experienced financial leader to help us mature as a company," said Barch.

"I am looking forward to being a part of the Culta team," said Jonathan Clark. "This is a great opportunity for me to not only learn a new and exciting industry, but also share my consumer package goods and manufacturing experience with a growing, successful, and transformational brand," said Clark.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2014, Culta is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life saving medicine and a lifestyle.

