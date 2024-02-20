Maryland-Based Edtech Startup Mindgrasp AI Expands, Adding Five Full-Time Positions as Demand for its Generative AI Platform Surges

News provided by

Mindgrasp AI

20 Feb, 2024, 07:54 ET

Mindgrasp AI enables 500,000+ users to improve productivity and learning by 10x 

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgrasp AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) learning assistant for students and professionals, today announced it is expanding its team with five new full-time employees to meet demand for its generative AI platform. The key new hires will enable the company to launch more products and features focused on active learning and new enterprise partnerships in sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare and higher education.

Continue Reading
From left to right: Head of Customer Success Moises Olivares, Partnerships Lead Daivat Patel, CEO and Founding Partner Thaibinh Cao, CCO and Founding Partner Patrick Matlack, COO and Founding Partner Shayan Khanlarbeik, Organic Content Lead Rosie Burns and Principal Engineer Ronak Patel
From left to right: Head of Customer Success Moises Olivares, Partnerships Lead Daivat Patel, CEO and Founding Partner Thaibinh Cao, CCO and Founding Partner Patrick Matlack, COO and Founding Partner Shayan Khanlarbeik, Organic Content Lead Rosie Burns and Principal Engineer Ronak Patel

"Transitioning five contractors to full-time team members accomplishes several important goals," said Thai Cao, co-founder and CEO of Mindgrasp AI. "It signals our growth to date, sets us up to rapidly scale over the next 12 months and beyond and increases our ability to retain top talent."

Mindgrasp AI's learning assistant technology reads, listens and watches uploads to create notes, summaries, flashcards and quizzes. This model has enabled more than 500,000 registered users to save time, learn faster and improve memorization and comprehension skills. 

"In our first year, Mindgrasp AI has empowered hundreds of thousands of users to improve their productivity and learning tenfold," said Cao. "We've taken on minimal outside capital while being able to rapidly scale our product, user experience and now our team, which is rare in the highly competitive generative AI space."

Headquartered in the Maryland Innovation Center, Mindgrasp AI operates a remote workforce with employees and contractors in the U.S., Dubai, Bangladesh and Lebanon. The educational technology software is trusted by students from institutions such as Stanford, Princeton, MIT and the University of Maryland, among others, as well as post-grad professionals and knowledge workers across various industries. The edtech startup's rapid growth has resulted in 100 million views on TikTok.

For more information, visit mindgrasp.ai

About Mindgrasp
Mindgrasp AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) learning assistant for students and professionals, launched in 2021 out of the Maryland Innovation Center. Mindgrasp AI reads, listens and watches uploads to create notes, summaries, flashcards and quizzes. This model has enabled more than 500,000 registered users to save time, learn faster and improve memorization and comprehension skills. The educational technology software is trusted by students from esteemed education institutions across the U.S. as well as post-grad professionals. For more information, visit mindgrasp.ai and follow on TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact:
Elle Welch
(423) 605-5553
[email protected]

SOURCE Mindgrasp AI

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.