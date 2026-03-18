Maryland Center for History and Culture to Open Newly Renovated WayFinder Wing Thursday, March 26, 2026

Supported by a $2 million renovation of the 1965 building, the WayFinder Wing reflects MCHC's continued investment in making history more welcoming, accessible, and engaging for children, families, educators, and the wider community. This transformation, made possible through the Shaping the Future of History Campaign, includes enhancements to accessibility, energy efficiency, and visitor experience. It also features a first-floor space designed specifically for family learning.

"The WayFinder Wing represents an exciting evolution for MCHC and for the families we serve," said Katie Caljean, president and CEO of Maryland Center for History and Culture. "By reimagining the first floor as a place for exploration, creativity, and connection, we are creating new ways for visitors to engage with history and making that experience more dynamic for the next generation."

The newly renovated wing includes updated restrooms, a nursing room and public lunchroom, a refreshed France Hall Auditorium, the T. Rowe Price Community Gallery, a makerspace classroom, and a new 5,000-square-foot permanent exhibition area. These additions create an even more flexible and family-centered destination within MCHC, with space for gathering, making, exploring, and learning.

The T. Rowe Price Community Gallery will serve as a dedicated space for community-centered art and interpretation. Workshops and classroom experiences supported by PNC will extend learning beyond the gallery through hands-on programming and educational activities for children, families, and school groups.

"The new WayFinder Wing gives us the space and flexibility to create richer learning experiences for visitors of all ages, especially children and family groups," said Margot Kopera, MCHC's Director of Learning and Interpretation. "From the Community Gallery to workshops and hands-on environments, these new spaces support curiosity, creativity, and discovery, helping visitors engage with history in ways that are participatory, memorable, and meaningful."

At the heart of the new wing is WayFinders: Making Sense of Our World, a new permanent exhibition for children and families also opening on March 26, 2026. Designed for visitors ages 5-11 and their families, the exhibition invites a hands-on, sensory exploration of Maryland's history.

The public opening day and ribbon-cutting of the WayFinder Wing and WayFinders exhibit is 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026. MCHC will also host WayFinder Weekend workshops , featuring local artists Annie Howe and Laure Drogoul on Saturday, March 28, with additional hands-on experiences for children ages 5 and older and their families with free Museum admission between 1 and 4 pm. For the WayFinder Weekend workshop, families should register to attend at www.mdhistory.org/calendar/wayfinder-family-workshop-weekend .

Additional details about opening week events, hours, and visitor information are available at mdhistory.org .

ABOUT THE MARYLAND CENTER FOR HISTORY AND CULTURE

The Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC) collects, preserves, and interprets the history, art, and culture of Maryland. Originally founded as the Maryland Historical Society in 1844, MCHC inspires critical thinking, creativity, and community through its Museum, Library, and education programs. The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm. The H. Furlong Baldwin Library is open Wednesday–Friday and the second Saturday of each month. Learn more at mdhistory.org.

SOURCE The Maryland Center for History and Culture