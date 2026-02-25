Maryland Liberty Tree Project to Plant Living Descendants of the Nation's Last Liberty Tree in Every Jurisdiction

Descendants of Maryland's 1775 Annapolis Liberty Tree to anchor statewide 250th commemorations

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Maryland and the nation prepare to mark the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, a remarkable living legacy is taking root statewide. The Maryland Liberty Tree Project will plant a direct descendant of Maryland's original 1775 Liberty Tree in each of the state's 23 counties and Baltimore City by the end of 2026, creating a powerful living commemoration of the Revolutionary era.

Maryland holds a singular place in this story. The Annapolis Liberty Tree, selected by local patriots in September 1775, is recognized as the last surviving Liberty Tree from the American Revolution. While the original tree has since been lost, a genetically identical scion, carefully preserved and propagated, remains. Every seedling planted through this project descends from that living Maryland scion, making each new tree a direct continuation of the nation's last Liberty Tree.

This initiative is a partnership between Preservation Maryland , the Maryland Center for History and Culture , the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area (SMNHA), and the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition (MHAC), with support from the Maryland250 Commission, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, St. John's College, Davey Tree Expert Company, and the Maryland Forestry Foundation.

"Maryland was home to the last surviving Liberty Tree of the American Revolution. That's an extraordinary responsibility," said Katie Caljean, president and CEO of the Maryland Center for History and Culture. "By planting its descendants in every jurisdiction, we are ensuring that Maryland's central role in the story of American independence is visible, living, and growing."

"These seedlings are living witnesses to our past and investments in our future," added Nicholas Redding, president and CEO of Preservation Maryland. "They symbolize both the courage of 1776 and our responsibility in 2026 — to steward our history, our communities, and our natural resources."

Importantly, all seedlings have been grown in Maryland. The propagation effort has been overseen by dedicated volunteer Champ Zumbrun, a member of the Allegany County Forestry Board, who has played a leading role in cultivating the seedlings and guiding their growth for distribution across the state.

The project also aligns with Maryland's 5 Million Trees Initiative, pairing historic commemoration with long-term environmental stewardship. By blending history and conservation, the Liberty Tree Project underscores how the values of 1776 remain relevant today.

While Liberty Trees will be planted within heritage areas across every jurisdiction by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, five regional events will serve as anchor celebrations. The project's kickoff event will be held in Annapolis on Maryland Day, March 25, at 11 a.m. at the William Paca House and Garden (186 Prince George St.).

For more information about the Maryland Liberty Tree Project, including planting locations and upcoming events, visit www.mdlibertytree.org .

