Maryland Plastic Surgeon Advises Patients to Seek Non-Surgical Treatments with MD-Supervised Providers

Following a recent uptick in patients seeking his help to correct unsatisfactory outcomes of "budget" treatments, he is urging patients to choose only a licensed physician or appropriately trained, MD-supervised provider for injectables, skincare, and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

"With the growing popularity of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, we're seeing medical services that used to be available only from a physician's practice advertised at salons and spas, where treatment is often performed by an inexperienced provider without formal medical training," states Dr. Garazo. "Unfortunately, I have treated complications ranging from facial asymmetry, to infection, to skin discoloration as a result of bad BOTOX or laser treatments."

He says most serious complications can be avoided—and that patients will be far more likely to get the results they want from treatment—by choosing a qualified medical provider.

Who should perform BOTOX and laser resurfacing?

Dr. Garazo warns that treatments that enter your body or remove skin, such as BOTOX and fillers, Kybella injections, and laser resurfacing, should be performed by an experienced, highly trained registered nurse at least, and preferably a physician's assistant or MD. He notes that these professionals are educated in human anatomy, pathology, patient care, and infection control that make them a far safer choice than a spa provider who may have only completed a cosmetology program.

He stresses this is particularly important with BOTOX injections, which contain a diluted form of the neurotoxin botulinum type A and must be injected very precisely into specific facial muscles to safely achieve the desired effect. An intricate knowledge of facial anatomy is a must, says Dr. Garazo, who has performed BOTOX and filler injections personally at his practice for nearly 20 years. "Just like plastic surgery, injectable treatments require skill, artistry, and years of aesthetic medical experience for great results. I believe my patients deserve a plastic surgeon's level of expertise for these treatments," he states.

Whom should you choose for medical skin treatments?

Dr. Garazo says that a qualified aesthetician can be a safe and cost-effective choice for facials and cosmetic skincare products, provided you are going in with healthy skin in the first place—but even these providers should have proper training and licensure and work under physician supervision. "It takes considerable training and experience to understand how a patient's skin, heredity, age, lifestyle, and medical history factor into a safe and effective treatment protocol," he notes. "A physician supervised aesthetician who practices medical skincare day in and day out will have an intimate understanding of the products and tools they use, and know how to use them safely."

Dr. Garazo adds that medical-grade skincare is only available from licensed physicians because the products and treatments are more powerful than over the counter options, and therefore work more quickly and effectively to improve skin concerns. He says this, along with the wide variety of options that are available, make a qualified medical practice "the best resource for customized aesthetic treatments that are tailored to your specific needs."

