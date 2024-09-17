Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission Announces $4.5 Million in Grants to Accelerate Stem Cell Innovations

Funding to Accelerate Groundbreaking Research and Development in Stem Cell Therapies Across Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (MSCRC) announces the allocation of approximately $4.5 million in new grant awards to advance stem cell research and technology. These grants will drive innovative research with the potential to deliver life-saving treatments and transformative cures for patients with a variety of medical conditions.

Funding to Accelerate Groundbreaking Research and Development in Stem Cell Therapies Across Maryland Post this Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D., executive director of Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF) scientist holding a test-tube and microscope analyzing DNA (PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)

This award has been awarded to 11 accomplished scientists from Maryland-based institutions and companies. The awardees include researchers from renowned academic institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University System of Maryland, as well as pioneering companies such as Therapative Inc. and Caleo Biotechnologies, Inc. Non-profit organizations, including Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, LLC are also among the recipients. The grants will support critical research into treatments for brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and dementia, blindness, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory bowel disease and orthopedic conditions, among others.

A portion of the funding is dedicated to collaborative projects between academic institutions and Maryland-based companies. As part of this strategic initiative, researchers and companies can qualify for additional, second-tier funding when they collaborate to advance their innovative projects. These collaborations aim to bridge the gap between research and market-ready products, helping to bring novel therapies to patients more rapidly.

Notably, more than half of the total funding in this award cycle is allocated to projects led by scientists who are new to the stem cell research field, fostering fresh ideas and diverse expertise to fuel the regenerative medicine ecosystem in Maryland and beyond.

"Supporting scientific advancements paves the way for transformative medicines and cures that bring hope and healing to patients. Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF) is dedicated to guiding this path toward a healthier, brighter future for all," said, Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D, executive director of MSCRF.

MSCRC remains committed to enhancing Maryland's stem cell manufacturing capabilities. Through the Manufacturing Assistance Awards, which aim to reduce the costs of clinical product development, these grants significantly contribute to the State's expanding bioeconomy, while making cutting-edge treatments more affordable and accessible. One of the award recipients, Theradaptive, Inc., is utilizing the funding to enhance its manufacturing infrastructure in support of clinical trials for spinal degeneration treatment. The company recently initiated its first-in-human clinical trial.

"This is another year of exciting, impactful proposals that have the potential to lead to groundbreaking stem cell-based therapies, while also contributing to job growth in the Maryland biotech sector," said Rachel Brewster Ph.D., chair of the MSCRC.

The 11 proposals awarded from the first cycle of Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) include the following award categories:

Launch: These awards encourage new and new-to-the-field faculty to bring innovative research and technology to the regenerative medicine field. Totaling $2,095,875 , the six Launch Award recipients are Konstantinos Konstantopoulos , Ph.D., Dr. Marios Arvanitis , Debasish Sinha , Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University , as well as Dudley Strickland , Ph.D., Alexandros Poulopoulos , Ph.D., and Robin Roychaudhuri , Ph.D., from the University of Maryland, Baltimore .





These awards encourage new and new-to-the-field faculty to bring innovative research and technology to the regenerative medicine field. Totaling , the six Launch Award recipients are , Ph.D., Dr. , , Ph.D. from , as well as , Ph.D., , Ph.D., and , Ph.D., from the . Commercialization: This award is for a Maryland -based start-up company developing new human stem cell-based products. Totaling $490,700 , the Commercialization Award recipient is Dr. Samaneh Kamali from Caleo Biotechnologies, Inc.





This award is for a -based start-up company developing new human stem cell-based products. Totaling , the Commercialization Award recipient is Dr. from Caleo Biotechnologies, Inc. Validation : These awards support faculty at Maryland -based Universities/Research institutes with IP for human stem cell-based technologies that require additional validation. Totaling $599,073 , the two Validation Award recipients are Drs. Jeffrey D Rothstein and Elias Zambidis from Johns Hopkins University .





: These awards support faculty at -based Universities/Research institutes with IP for human stem cell-based technologies that require additional validation. Totaling , the two Validation Award recipients are Drs. Jeffrey D Rothstein and Elias Zambidis from . Clinical: This award supports clinical trials in the State of Maryland using human stem cells. Totaling $360,000 , the Clinical Award recipient is Dr. John Ferrell from Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, LLC.





This award supports clinical trials in the using human stem cells. Totaling , the Clinical Award recipient is Dr. from Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, LLC. Manufacturing Assistance: This award is to foster the creation or advancement of manufacturing capabilities for cell therapy products in Maryland . Totaling $1,000,000 , the Manufacturing Assistance Awardee recipient is Dr. Luis Alvarez from Theradaptive, Inc.

Since its inception, MSCRF has committed over $200 million to nearly 650 research projects, covering the full spectrum of technology development—from basic research to translational research, clinical trials, and product manufacturing.

This latest round of funding was supported by a $20.5 million budget from Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly, showcasing Maryland's steadfast dedication to advancing stem cell research and developing innovative medical treatments. As the MSCRC prepares to release Requests for Applications for its second round of FY25 funding, it anticipates continued progress in Maryland's leadership in regenerative medicine and medical innovation.

For more information on the grants awarded and future funding opportunities, please visit www.mscrf.org.

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF)

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, overseen by Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, promotes the development of human stem cell-based technologies in Maryland. The fund supports research through grants to both public and private entities in Maryland, with a focus on fostering innovation, advancing scientific discoveries, and bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

MSCRF Contact

Ruchika Nijhara, Executive Director, Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, [email protected]

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission