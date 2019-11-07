Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission Announces New Funding Opportunities

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (Commission) issued a Request for Applications (RFAs) for its second round of funding for fiscal year 2020 and is looking to continue funding cutting-edge research and accelerating cures through the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF).

Established under the Maryland Stem Cell Research Act of 2006, the MSCRF is currently budgeted to commit up to $8.2 million, in aggregate, in FY2020 to fund grants under all of its RFAs. These RFAs include: Launch Grants, Discovery Grants, Validation Grants, Commercialization Grants, Clinical Trial Grants and Post-Doctoral Fellowships. Under this funding cycle, all research proposals must pertain to human stem cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine.

"We are constantly evaluating and adapting our programs to enhance research and commercialization of stem cell therapies", said Dr. Debra Mathews, chair of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission. "This cycle, we are excited to announce a new opportunity, The Launch Grant, to encourage new and new-to-the-field faculty to bring novel thought and technology to the regenerative medicine field, to help move the field forward and generate innovative solutions to emerging challenges. We welcome researchers and US based companies interested in conducting research and clinical trials in Maryland, to apply to our funding programs and help deliver cures to unmet medical needs."

Launch RFA – is for New faculty (Within 5 years of starting as Assistant Professor/ other Tenure track) or researchers who are new to the field of human stem cell research (have no prior grants or publications in stem cell research but are established and have a proven track record in another field of expertise) at non-federal Maryland-based Universities/Research Institutes who have not received any prior MSCRF funding. Applicants to these grants may request up to $345,000 over up to 24 months.

Discovery RFA – is for faculty at non-federal Maryland-based Universities/Research Institutes with innovative ideas to develop novel human stem cell-based technologies and cures. Applicants to these grants may request up to $345,000 over up to 24 months.

Validation RFA – is for faculty at non-federal Maryland-based Universities/Research institutes with IP for human stem cell-based technologies that require additional validation before creation of start-up companies. Applicants to these grants may request up to $230,000 over up to 18 months.

Commercialization RFA – is for Maryland-based start-up companies or established companies developing new human stem cell-based products. Applicants to these grants may request up to $300,000 over up to 12 months.

Clinical RFA – is for Universities/Research Institutes or Companies that wish to conduct human stem cell-based clinical trials in the State of Maryland. Applicants to these grants may request up to $750,000 over up to 24 months. A 1:1 match of non-state money is required. FDA IND clearance is required.

Post-doctoral Fellowship RFA –Exceptional post-doctoral fellows who wish to conduct human stem cell research in academia or in industry in the State of Maryland. Applicants to these grants may request up to $130,000 over up to 24 months. The applicant must have completed the doctoral degree within the past 3 years.

Key Dates:

Application Submission Deadline: January 16, 2020, by 5:00 p.m.

Peer Review Date(s): March 2020

Commission Review Date(s): May 2020

Earliest Anticipated Start Date: June 2020

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission is focused on identifying and fostering cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine in Maryland. Our Accelerating Cures initiative comprises programs that help transition human stem cell-based technologies from the bench to the bedside as well as mechanisms to build and grow stem cell companies in Maryland. Visit us at www.mscrf.org to learn more about our funding opportunities.

About TEDCO

TEDCO enhances economic development growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. TEDCO discovers, invests in, and helps build great Maryland-based technology and life science companies.

