MARYLAND TEAMSTERS LAUNCH STRIKE AT VERBAL BEGINNINGS

Behavioral Technicians Fight for Fair First Contract

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Verbal Beginnings in Rockville, represented by Teamsters Local 639, have been forced onto the picket line by their employer's refusal to bargain a fair first collective bargaining agreement. The 33 workers serve as registered behavioral technicians and provide early intervention and other services to children on the autism spectrum.

"Teamsters at Verbal Beginnings provide essential, highly skilled services that families in this community depend on every day," said William Davis, President of Local 639. "These workers show up for vulnerable children in one of the country's most expensive counties, and they deserve a contract that recognizes their dedication, skill, and sacrifice."

The workers voted overwhelmingly last year to join the Teamsters and have been fighting for a fair first contract ever since. Key issues in negotiations include wages and the company's attempt to eliminate their 40-hour work week.

"First and foremost, we are fighting for the wellbeing of the kids we work with," said Collin Johnson, a registered behavioral technician and member of Local 639. "Every one of us cares deeply about the work we do, and we just want to be fairly compensated and respected in order to be able to serve our community to the best of our abilities."

Teamsters Local 639 has represented workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia since 1934. For more information, go to teamsters639.com.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 639