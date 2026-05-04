Maryland Wine House Is Celebrating One-Year Anniversary with Special Events and a "Special Allocated Bourbon"

HAGERSTOWN, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Wine House — Western Maryland's largest liquor store — is excited to celebrate its One-Year Anniversary!

The Maryland Wine House is located off Exit 9 (Maugans Ave) on I-81 and is easily recognizable by its prominent red siding and distinctive Maryland flag-colored roof. Maryland Wine House is proud to be the only liquor store in Washington County to offer delivery services to the local Hagerstown area. Customers are encouraged to visit MarylandWineHouse.com to explore its extensive catalogue of over 8,000 wines, spirits and beers. Easy online ordering for in-store pickup as well as local delivery in Hagerstown, Md.

According to Ben Rider, owner of Maryland Wine House, "What a year it has been! We were proud to have been named the winner of the 2025 Community Choice Awards Best Liquor Store. The management and staff of Western Maryland's best liquor store will be celebrating our first anniversary with some great events!"

The Anniversary Celebration will run Thursday, May 14th through Sunday, May 17th, 2026.

In addition, the Maryland Wine House will host a full lineup of tastings throughout the weekend, including mocktails, beer, wine, and spirits, along with a few featured in-store events to enhance everyone's experience!

Some anniversary highlights include:

Maker's Mark Wax Dipping Event – Friday, May 15th from 4–7 PM

Allocated Bottle Release -- Saturday, May 16 th 9am (Surprise!) One bottle per person, subject to availability.

9am (Surprise!) One bottle per person, subject to availability. Bottle Engraving Event – Saturday, May 16th from 12–3 PM (Maker's Mark, Knob Creek, and Basil Hayden bottles)

Bottle Engraving Event – Sunday, May 17th from 12–3 PM (select bottles of Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Herradura Tequila, and Gentleman Jack)

Here's a quick snapshot of some of the Maryland Wine House promotions that will run Thursday, May 14th through Sunday, May 17th:

15% off 4-packs and 6-packs of craft beer and cider

20% off exclusive barrel picks

Up to 50% off select bottles of wine

Flash Sale on Winery Select and Spirits Select products: 20% off 6 or more Winery Select Wines 15% off 2 or more Spirits Select Spirits



The Maryland Wine House held its grand opening in May 2025. The store's professional team is well-versed in guiding customers through its large selection of competitively priced wine, beer and spirits.

ABOUT MARYLAND WINE HOUSE

Maryland Wine House is Hagerstown's premier destination for fine wine, craft beer and spirits. Located at 13721 Oliver Dr, off I-81 and Maugans Ave, the store is easily identifiable by its vibrant, Maryland-themed color scheme. To learn more about the business, place online orders or make additional inquiries, visit www.marylandwinehouse.com.

SOURCE Maryland Wine House