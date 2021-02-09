Maryland's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Yan, 16, of Potomac and Lily McCallister, 13, of Severna Park today were named Maryland's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Derek and Lily will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Maryland's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Derek Yan

Nominated by Winston Churchill High School

Derek, a junior at Winston Churchill High School, started an organization designed to provide young tennis players with affordable training opportunities and an online network for finding practice partners. "Coming from a family with limited financial resources, I had been struggling between my passion for tennis and its hefty training expenses," explained Derek. He decided to try to find a local tennis buddy to practice with for free. "I posted an ad online and guess what …43 players showed up!" he said. Realizing there was a real need to make the sport affordable for kids from all walks of life, Derek founded "Linx Buddies Association."

Starting with those 43 players, Derek organized a summer training camp on the public tennis courts of a local middle school. As more players expressed interest, Derek recruited eight professional coaches and 15 adult volunteers, and secured the use of additional courts. Since then, Derek's nonprofit organization has grown into a community of more than 580 young players who participate in year-round training programs at two indoor facilities and eight outdoor locations. In addition, his website enables players all over the country to locate tennis buddies with similar skill levels. Derek also formed a club to enable advanced players to train with some of the top-ranked junior competitors in the Mid-Atlantic region. And in 2018, he partnered with the Alzheimer's Association to launch an annual charity marathon that has raised more than $50,000 to support Alzheimer's caregivers.

Middle Level State Honoree: Lily McCallister

Nominated by Severna Park Middle School

Lily, an eighth-grader at Severna Park Middle School, undertook a project to increase the oyster population in Chesapeake Bay to improve the quality of its increasingly polluted water, and developed an award-winning science fair experiment that demonstrated the precise way in which oysters can accomplish that objective. As the daughter of a science teacher and a member of her school's environmental club, Lily was well aware that Chesapeake Bay is plagued with microplastics, waste and fertilizer runoff, and other pollutants. She also knew that one mature oyster can filter 50 gallons of water a day. "The bay is an important part of our ecosystem," she said, "and oysters are natural filters in our bay."

So Lily decided to embark on an oyster restoration project. Working with the Magothy River Association, she picked a marina at the mouth of the Magothy River to grow baby oysters. Then she obtained oyster larvae from Oyster Recovery Partners, placed them in cages, and tied them to piers. For the next several months, she had to pull 25 cages out of the water each week and shake off accumulated mud, often with the help of her Girl Scout troop. At the end of the growing season, she released her oysters on a protected reef in the bay. In addition, Lily conducted a science fair project that showed how oysters improve the turbidity, acidity, temperature and dissolved oxygen levels of the bay. "My hope is to make the bay healthier for humans, plants and animals," she said.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

