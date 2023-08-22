Mary's Gone Crackers Announces New VP of Operations, Nate Lindsay

Nate brings over 25 years of experience in plant manufacturing and operations

RENO, Nev., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers , the leading organic, gluten-free and non-GMO cracker brands, recently welcomed Nate Lindsay as its new Vice President of Operations. Nate's vast experience in operations management and logistics within the food and beverage industry makes him a valuable addition to the company.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Nate join our team," says Taki Fujii, Chairman of Mary's Gone Crackers. "His passion for delivering high-quality products to consumers and past experience with production and manufacturing are a winning fit. I'm excited to see what the future holds and how he can support the brand in new ways."

As Mary Gone Crackers' newest team member, Nate will provide support in warehouse management and operations, including inventory management, shipping, receiving and quality control. He has accumulated over 25 years of experience in plant manufacturing and operations, most recently from Ready Roast Company, an industrial supplier and processor of tree nuts in central California. Earlier in his career, Nate was responsible for operational success within Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Land O'Lakes. He will specifically use this expertise to help Mary's Gone Crackers find cost-effective ways to meet its future plans for growth. In the past year alone, the brand has introduced two new product lines – Kookies and Cheezee – and looks to Nate to oversee operations for the expanding selections of gluten-free options.

Nate earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

He adds, "I was drawn to Mary's Gone Crackers' mission to foster enduring connections between people and nutritious snacks in an innovative and sustainable way. I look forward to making these high-quality products available to more consumers nationwide and across Canada."

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access their store locator here .

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

