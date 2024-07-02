Mary's Gone Crackers Wins Green Matters Best Organic Snack Brands for Kids Award

The brand continues to be celebrated for providing safe, nutritious and delicious snacks as a responsible and empathetic industry leader

RENO, Nev., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the industry leader in certified organic, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO crackers – is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the winner of the Green Matters Best Organic Snack Brands for Kids award. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to providing healthy, organic snack options while building partnerships with sustainable regenerative family farms.

Green Matters, a respected authority in environmental and health-conscious consumer products, recognized this and selected Mary's Gone Crackers for this honor after a rigorous evaluation of various organic snack brands as well as consumer input. The award highlights the company's role in setting a high standard for organic snacks that parents can trust.

"At Mary's Gone Crackers, our mission is to create snacks that are not only tasty, but also safe and healthy for consumers of all ages as well as sustainable in every way," explained Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "Earning this award from Green Matters is a testament to our unwavering commitment to organic integrity and the well-being of our families and our planet."

Mary's Gone Crackers offers a wide range of products, all produced in a 435,000 square foot building, which is the largest dedicated gluten-free manufacturing facility in the world. The Green Matters Best Organic Snack Brands for Kids award adds to the company's growing list of achievements and reinforces its position as the most trusted name in healthy snacking.

