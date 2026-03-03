Marzano and Magana Five-Year Independent Study Shows Attendance and Discipline Gains from PlayVS Gaming Programs

Students participating in Gaming Concepts coursework and PlayVS esports added 7–10 instructional days per year and experienced up to 50% fewer disciplinary incidents.

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking five-year independent study led by Dr. Robert J. Marzano and Dr. Sonny Magana has found that students participating in structured gaming curriculum through Gaming Concepts and school-based Esports programs through PlayVS demonstrate significantly higher attendance and dramatically fewer disciplinary incidents.

The study analyzed student-level data from grades 6–12 across the 2020–21 through 2024–25 school years in the Wichita Public School District. Outcomes for participants were compared to more than 100,000 non-participating peers. Researchers calculated standardized effect sizes and conducted multilevel modeling to account for school-level differences. The findings show consistent, meaningful advantages for students involved in the programs, with the strongest outcomes for those participating in both.

Major Findings From the Study

Across five consecutive school years, students participating in structured PlayVS Gaming Concepts courses and school-based Esports programs demonstrated sustained and measurable gains in attendance and behavior.

7–10 additional attendance days per year for students involved in both Gaming Concepts and esports, representing a 4.1% increase in attendance

Up to 50% fewer disciplinary incidents among those same students

Positive and consistent effects across multiple years and school contexts

Strongest gains observed when students participated in both classroom Gaming Concepts and structured Esports programs

For districts confronting chronic absenteeism, these results extend beyond engagement metrics. In many states, public school funding is directly tied to average daily attendance. Recovering even a handful of instructional days per student can represent the protection of hundreds of thousands of dollars at the school level while also increasing academic learning time. More time in class means more funding, more instructional continuity, and better academic outcomes.

Reductions in disciplinary incidents further preserve instructional continuity, reduce administrative strain, and strengthen overall school climate, compounding both the academic and operational benefits for schools.

"This study confirms what many educators have observed firsthand," said Dr. Sonny Magana, founder of Magana Education and co-author of the study. "When students feel a sense of identity, belonging, and purpose, attendance improves, and positive behavior follows. Gaming Concepts and Esports create structured environments where students are accountable to a team, connected to real-world skills, and motivated to show up

Dr. Robert J. Marzano, one of the most cited education researchers in the United States, co-led the analysis. The research represents one of the most comprehensive examinations to date of gaming-based academic programs and student outcomes.

What the Study Concludes About Schools Implementing Gaming Concepts and Esports

Through the study, the researchers identified several consistent patterns among schools implementing structured Gaming Concepts coursework and team-based Esports programs:

Schools that align student interests with structured academic experiences see measurable improvements in attendance

Clearly defined team roles and performance expectations foster accountability and shared responsibility

Organized, adult-facilitated competition supports positive peer dynamics and reduces disciplinary incidents

Integration of real-world skills and career-connected learning increases sustained engagement

"These results highlight the power of connecting academic learning to industries that students recognize and aspire to join. Gaming Concepts integrates communication, data analysis, media production, and leadership into a rigorous instructional framework," said Michael Russel, EdD, Director of Education at PlayVS. "When students see a future pathway connected to what they are learning, their investment in school increases."

Live Webinar: Deep Dive into the Research

To further explore the findings, Sonny Magana will host a live national webinar in partnership with PlayVS on March 10 at 4:00 p.m. CST. During this session, Magana will break down the study's methodology, unpack the five-year data analysis, and outline actionable strategies for district and school leaders.

The webinar will provide practical guidance for schools seeking to improve attendance, strengthen student engagement, reduce behavioral incidents, and build sustainable pathways to career-connected learning.

Register to Attend at playvs.com/researchwebinar

Read the Full Report and Learn More About Gaming Concepts at gamingconcepts.gg

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. Gaming Concepts' award-winning gaming curriculum is dedicated to building structured, community-driven pathways into competitive gaming and digital careers. Through its innovative curriculum and immersive programming, Gaming Concepts empowers students with the skills, teamwork, leadership, and strategic thinking required to succeed both in and outside the classroom. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and more than 40 state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada

About Dr. Robert J. Marzano

Dr. Marzano is a nationally recognized education researcher and author whose work has influenced instructional practice and leadership in schools across the United States and internationally.

About Dr. Sonny Magana

Dr. Sonny Magana is the founder of Magana Education and an internationally recognized leader in educational innovation, student engagement, and measurable impact in K–12 systems.

Media Contact [email protected]

SOURCE PlayVS