Two trusted scholastic esports communities join forces to broaden access to coaching, competition, and education for students nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS, North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming and esports platform, today announced the acquisition of Vanta Esports, bringing together two of the largest youth-focused esports communities in the country and expanding PlayVS's ability to better serve students, educators, schools, and communities through competitive gaming.

PlayVS Acquires Vanta Esports, Strengthening the Nation’s Largest Education-Focused Gaming Ecosystem

The acquisition of Vanta adds 3,000 K–12 schools to the PlayVS network and reinforces its position as the most comprehensive competitive gaming and education ecosystem, spanning K–12 and college. Together, PlayVS and Vanta create a unified, education-aligned platform designed to support organized competition, expert coaching, educator enablement, and clear pathways for student growth, development, and advancement.

"Vanta has built an exceptional, education-focused platform rooted in coaching, mentorship, and safe competition," said Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS. "By bringing our organizations together, we can expand access for more students, provide greater support for educators, and better serve schools and communities nationwide. Our mission has always been to unlock the positive power of gaming, including teamwork, leadership, confidence, and problem-solving, and this expansion allows us to deliver that impact at significantly greater scale."

Expanding the PlayVS Ecosystem Through Coaching and Education

Vanta Esports brings a differentiated, coaching-led model that connects youth players with trained and vetted esports coaches who lead team practices and one-on-one sessions focused on strategy, teamwork, communication, and holistic skill development. Delivered through Vanta's youth-safe, COPPA-compliant esports platform, these programs are offered both as season-long team experiences and through flexible individual scheduling. Vanta also adds a strong presence in key states, including Texas and Hawaii, along with a portfolio of marquee events such as the Hawaii Esports Invitational and championship LAN events including the Texas State Championship, which will continue under the PlayVS umbrella with the benefit of expanded scale and infrastructure.

"From the start, it was clear that PlayVS and Vanta share the same beliefs about the positive role gaming can play in students' lives," said Patrick Cronin, CEO of Vanta. "Our teams are deeply committed to coaching, community, and meaningful competition, and we're excited to keep building together."

Building a Complete Pathway for Students and Schools

The acquisition of Vanta builds on PlayVS's recent expansion, including Generation Esports and Playfly College Esports in 2025, and strengthens its commitment to comprehensive, school-based competitive gaming. Together, these platforms support students and schools through structured competition, expert coaching, educator enablement, and expanded programming across esports, broadcasting, and STEM.

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. The company brings together students, coaches, educators, and schools through structured, education-aligned competition across K-12 and college. Launched in 2025, the PlayVS College League (PCL) builds on PlayVS's scholastic foundation by extending structured competition into higher education. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and more than 40 state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

