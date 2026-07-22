Marzano Resources announces new collection of expert perspectives on competency-based education

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzano Resources, a leading authority on competency-based practices and systemic school improvement, is pleased to announce the release of Competency-Based Practices: Factors for Successful Implementation. Edited by renowned education researcher Dr. Robert J. Marzano, with coeditors Michelle McCann, Bill Zima, and Julia A. Simms, the new volume features insight from multi-level implementers who pioneered the personalized learning movement.

To help schools transition toward competency-based approaches, the authors draw on decades of systemic field experience and research to deliver an empowering collection of perspectives and strategies to optimize district structures, elevate instructional equity, and establish clarity for teachers.

Featuring actionable strategies from the field, this comprehensive resource breaks down eight critical factors and curricular structures that influence successful competency-based implementation—helping professional learning communities design proficiency scales, manage flexible pacing, and foster student agency so that every learner can confidently demonstrate academic growth and succeed.

Competency-Based Practices: Factors for Successful Implementation is available for order at MarzanoResources.com.

About the Authors

Robert J. Marzano, PhD, is cofounder and chief academic officer of Marzano Resources. During his 50 years in the field of education, he has worked with educators as a speaker and trainer and has authored more than 70 books and 250 articles on topics such as instruction, assessment, writing and implementing standards, cognition, effective leadership, and school intervention.

Michelle McCann has been an associate and author for Marzano Resources since 2014. She began working for and with districts to implement competency-based education in 2004.

Bill Zima is the director of implementation for Marzano Academies, partnering with schools and communities to realize personalized competency-based education. Throughout his career, he has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent in competency-based systems.

Julia A. Simms is vice president of Marzano Resources. A former classroom teacher, she now serves on a team that develops research-based books and resources. Her expertise includes effective instruction, learning progressions and proficiency scales, assessment and grading, argumentation and reasoning skills, and literacy development.

About Marzano Resources

Marzano Resources, formerly Marzano Research, is dedicated to helping K–12 educators advance student achievement. Built on the foundation of Dr. Robert J. Marzano's 50 years of education research, Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development, educator events, virtual coaching, books, videos, and online courses. Our associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance across all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement, and personalized competency-based education. Marzano Resources is the home of High Reliability Schools and The New Art and Science of Teaching.

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