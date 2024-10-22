MASA and Securian Financial partner to bring enhanced emergency transportation coverage to employees across the U.S.

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA®, the leading emergency transportation coverage provider, and Securian Financial, a trusted insurance and retirement solutions provider for more than 140 years, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring MASA's emergency transportation coverage to employees across the U.S. through Securian Financial's group accident insurance product.

Through its strategic partnership with MASA, Securian Financial will be the first and only carrier to offer a group accident insurance product with comprehensive coverage for critical EMS services and medical ground and air ambulance rides due to any healthcare event, not just accidents. This AI product will go beyond flat dollar payouts to cover out-of-pocket costs for emergency medical transportation. The average bill for ground and air ambulance service are $2,000 and $69,000, respectively, leaving many exposed to out-of-pocket bills from both in-network and out-of-network ambulance providers1.

"MASA directly addresses the crucial first phase of an individual's care by ensuring they have means and access to the emergency services they require," said Joe Heaney, President of MASA's Business Group. "We are excited to partner with Securian Financial to bring peace of mind to even more families in some of their most challenging moments without having to worry about their access to care or financial security."

"When we see a growing need in the employee benefits space, we're committed to providing a solution to meet it," said Lydia Jilek, 2nd Vice President of Securian Financial's group life and voluntary benefits. "By offering a group accident insurance product with enhanced emergency medical transport benefits, this partnership brings best-in-class protection to employees. With more than half a century of experience in protecting members from the high costs of emergency transport, MASA is a proven addition to our offerings and will help us deliver innovative, effective employee benefits solutions."

Benefit brokers interested in learning more can find a Securian Financial supplemental health insurance sales professional to talk to in their region at www.securian.com/emergency-transport-protection.html.

About MASA

Founded in 1974 as Medical Air Services Association, Inc., MASA® is the leading Emergency Transportation benefit built to enhance healthcare plans by covering the out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency medical transport. Today, as a global organization with 14 international locations and covering all 50 states and Canada, MASA serves more than 2 million members with emergency and non-emergency transportation benefits and so much more. Basic coverage area includes the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada, with worldwide coverage offered for certain plans. For more information, visit www.masaaccess.com.

About Securian Financial

For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, Securian Financial products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. Securian Financial is trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

1. MASA internal claims data, January 2024 Emergency Transport Protection powered by MASA is offered through Obsidian Insurance Company, with its principal place of business at 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 23A, New York, NY 10019. Coverage is not available in all states and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. Policy forms and policy terms may vary by state and territory. The benefits listed, and the descriptions thereof, do not represent the full terms and conditions applicable for usage and may only be offered in some memberships or policies. Premiums and benefits vary depending on the plan selected. MASA MTS utilizes third-party transportation service providers and does not own or lease any vehicles. MASA, MASA Global, MASA MTS and MASA TRS are registered service marks of MASA Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation and an affiliated company with Medical Air Services Association, Inc. (MASA), Medical Air Services Association of Florida, Inc. (MASAF), and MASA Insurance Services, Inc. (MISI) Accident insurance is issued by Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer headquartered in St. Paul, MN. Product availability and features may vary by state. Securian Life Insurance Company is solely responsible for the financial obligations under the policies or contracts it issues. Products are offered under policy form series 23-32590 or a state variation thereof. Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Securian Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Securian Financial Group, Inc.

SOURCE MASA Global