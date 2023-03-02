MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY CHOOSES PANAYA FORESIGHT TO ENHANCE DEVELOPMENTS AND MITIGATE RISK WITHIN THEIR SALESFORCE PLATFORM

Partnership Brings Increased Visibility, Control and Efficiency to MASA's Salesforce Environment

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications is proud to announce the addition of MASA Israel Journey, a leading provider of immersive travel experiences, to its growing list of satisfied customers. MASA has selected Panaya to optimize their Salesforce environment and help them manage changes and streamline their Salesforce development efforts.

Panaya ForeSight, Panaya's solution for Salesforce, was chosen by MASA for its ability to bring visibility to change impact, minimize the risk of new developments and enhance the Salesforce team's efficiency. With Panaya ForeSight, MASA will have the opportunity to broaden their Salesforce implementation for the company's benefit. The solution will provide a clearer understanding of the intricacies involved in delivering requested solutions and enable MASA's Salesforce team to fulfill business demands more efficiently and with a higher level of quality.

MASA has been working with Salesforce since 2018 and their platform is heavily customized, relying extensively on code to support its functionality. With the support of Panaya ForeSight, MASA will be able to easily manage their customizations, reducing the time and effort required to investigate the impact of change. Additionally, Panaya ForeSight will help MASA with their migration to Salesforce Flow, by enhancing the migration process and creating optimized version of the companies' automated processes that is more effective, clear, and built for the future of the business.

"At MASA, we were looking for a solution that could help us effectively manage the complex customization of our Salesforce environment," said Alona Stavans, Chief Information Officer at MASA Israel Journey. "Panaya ForeSight was the perfect fit for MASA, providing us with the solution we need to manage change and streamline our operations. We are confident that with Panaya ForeSight, we will be able to keep enhancing our Salesforce environment and achieve our goals," Stavans added.

"We are thrilled to be working with MASA Israel Journey " said Avi Rosenfeld, General Manager, Panaya Foresight Line of Business. "Our solution provides the visibility and control that organizations need to manage change and streamline Salesforce operations. We're looking forward to a successful and long-term partnership with MASA and to helping them to reach their goals."

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

About MASA

Masa Israel Journey offers life-transforming, long-term opportunities in Israel that allow Fellows to shape their own future. Masa fosters an environment where Fellows are encouraged to strive towards their personal and professional destinations both during and after their program in Israel. Masa assists in shaping a promising future for the young Jewish individual and the global Jewish community. Fellows can choose from a variety of Masa products, which are: Masa Career, Masa Gap, Masa Israel Teaching Fellows, MasaTech, Masa Academic Fellows, Masa Jewish Studies, and Masa Aliyah Prep.

