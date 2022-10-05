MASA MTS and Ease Partner to Deliver Technology-Driven Benefits Enrollment Solutions

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA Medical Transport Solutions (MASA MTS) today announces a new partnership with Ease, a benefits administration and HR software solution that connects brokers, business owners, HR administrators, employees, insurance carriers, and more. This new partnership will effectively expand MASA MTS' ability to offer benefits to brokers nationwide.

MASA MTS delivers value-added coverage specifically dedicated to emergency transportation and related costs. Once a healthcare plan pays its portion, MASA MTS works with providers to ensure their Members incur no out-of-pocket costs for ground or air ambulance transportation, including co-pays and deductibles.

Brokers subscribing to Ease receive technology-driven features that automate and streamline their overall benefits for improved enrollments. Currently over 2,000 agencies utilize Ease to serve more than 75,000 clients.

Ease will present MASA MTS to brokers through their enrollment options portal. Considering the average cost of a ground ambulance ride is $1,5001, and $24,0002 for an air ambulance, the addition of MASA MTS to the Ease lineup will allow brokers to offer their clients ultimate peace of mind.

"Ease is a like-minded partner that shares our goal of providing evolved technology solutions, which ultimately will help bridge coverage gaps related to emergency medical ground and air transportation," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales. "Adding Ease to the MASA partner portfolio significantly increases our reach and ability to further serve the nationwide broker community."

"Ease is committed to connecting our brokers and their employer groups with the partners that best meet their needs during open enrollment and beyond," said David Reid, Ease CEO. "We are pleased to now include MASA MTS in our marketplace offerings."

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions

MASA MTS is the leading prepaid limited health service that covers the unexpected out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency medical transport. We provide a program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.masamts.com .

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. Today, over 2,000 agencies trust Ease to support benefits, payroll, and HR needs for more than 75,000 employers and their 2.5 million+ employees.

CITATIONS: 1 Healthcare Insider 2 FAIR Health

SOURCE Masa Global