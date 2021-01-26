MASA MTS Is Growing - Increasing Partnership Opportunities!

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA Medical Transport Solutions has announced its partnership with Employee Navigator, one of the nation's leading benefits and HR solutions for brokers. The partnership will increase opportunities for businesses of all sizes to offer MASA to their employees.

Employee Navigator offers a streamlined experience for enrollment and ongoing management for brokers and HR professionals, ultimately enabling employees to access the benefits selections that best fit their needs. Through the Employee Navigator cloud-based platform, brokers and HR professionals will have simple access to enroll employees in MASA's cost-effective memberships, which help shield American businesses and their employees from excessive emergency transport bills.

MASA protects nearly two-million members. MASA Medical Transport Solutions covers emergency air and ground transport and out-of-pocket expenses when employees need it most.

"MASA is proud to partner with Employee Navigator," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales, MASA MTS. "Through this partnership, we can provide an effortless process for brokers and HR professionals to enroll employees in MASA's cost-effective memberships, that allow them to protect their employees from unexpected emergency medical transport bills easily."

"We're excited to partner with MASA," said George Reese of Employee Navigator. "Our goal is to consistently deliver high-quality partnerships to our brokers and feel that adding MASA, who has a unique product offering, helps deliver on that goal."

MASA Medical Transport Solutions is the leading provider of medical transportation solutions. We provide a membership program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. MASA Medical Transport Solutions delivers peace of mind for our members by covering unexpected out-of-pocket air and ground emergency transportation bills. For more information, please visit www.masamts.com

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,000 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 50,000 companies and 10 million employees and dependents. Employee Navigator has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com

