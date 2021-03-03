MASA MTS Launches Valued Partner Program With Its First Valued Partner Member Financial Benefit Services

PLANTATION, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MASA Medical Transport Solutions (MTS) announced Financial Benefits Services (FBS) as the First Valued Partner in its launch of the Valued Partner Program. FBS is a leading broker specializing in employee benefits solutions, benefits consulting, benefits administration, and online benefits enrollment platform technology.

FBS is chosen for this prestigious honor because of five years of successful group benefits consulting on the added value MASA MTS' memberships bring to voluntary plans. MASA MTS provides coverage for out-of-pocket expenses from air and ground ambulance events. FBS offers genuine peace of mind for employers and employees by bridging the gaps in group coverage for medical emergency transportation that can result in crippling financial hardship.

"We are happy to welcome FBS to our Valued Partner Program!" said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales, MASA MTS, "FBS assists MASA MTS in offering our cost-effective memberships to businesses every day. We have been honored to be one of the offerings within their impressive portfolio of solutions. We look forward to continued success that comes from years of working together."

"FBS is excited about our invitation to participate in the MASA MTS Valued Partner Program. MASA MTS delivers superior service and benefits coverage, and we've been thrilled to offer their plans," said Coby James, Senior Vice President, Financial Benefit Services. "FBS services over 480 school districts in Texas developing innovative benefit solutions for employers year to year. MASA MTS provides a unique solution to the challenge employees face with EMS transportation, delivering significant cost-savings and greater peace of mind for plan members. FBS introduced MASA MTS' emergency medical transportation coverage with great success, bolstering employer benefit packages across the state."

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions

MASA MTS is the leading prepaid limited health service that covers the unexpected costs associated with emergency medical transport. We provide a membership program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.masamts.com.

About Financial Benefit Services (FBS)

Founded in 1991, FBS made its mark by becoming one of the first firms in Texas to provide an online enrollment solution to Public entity employers, eliminating the need for paper-based enrollments. Years later, FBS is at the forefront of innovation with an advanced benefits technology platform, giving employers a comprehensive HR tool to recruit and retain a productive workforce. For more information, visit www.fbsbenefits.com

